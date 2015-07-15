David, Pamphile Giving Back to Community

](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/index.html)







The Bucs are making the most of their time "off" before reporting back to team facilities for training camp. Last week, there were several social media posts from players, like Jameis Winston, Gerald McCoy and Mike Evans, working out to prepare for the upcoming season.

This week, two different Bucs are in the news - this time for their work off the field.

Linebacker Lavonte David and offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile are both leading charity efforts to donate school supplies to children. David's "Fear to Fail" School Supply Giveback will be held on July 24th in Miami. David, along with several sponsors, will be donating backpacks and school supplies to 300 children at Miami Northwestern High School, his alma mater. Several other NFL players, including Miami's Lamar Miller and Pittsburgh's Sean Spence, will be in attendance.

"It was an idea that came about when talking to some friends and it has grown from there," David said. "I have received a lot of help from sponsors and people who want to contribute, as well as support from other NFL players lending their time and resources. I enjoy giving back to young kids and helping in the community, so I thought this was a good way to do that. It's especially meaningful to me to be able to do it at my high school and to support the area where I grew up."

Pamphile has a similar goal with a different target audience. He's hoping to raise money for school supplies for children in Haiti, where his parents grew up, and is offering to personally match any donations made.

"I've always felt like I needed to give back to a culture that I love," Pamphile said. "Me, personally, I'm blessed to be able to play football in this league. I feel that it's my responsibility to give back to somebody in need."