Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deep SI

Tampa Bay fans may want to take a deep breath before reading Sports Illustrated’s prediction for the 2000 Bucs

Aug 23, 2000 at 07:15 AM
christy8.jpg

The additions of Jeff Christy (left) and Randall McDaniel to the Bucs' front line played a part in Dr. Z's assessment

Okay, please be calm. You have one day, two tops, to gather yourself and take this news with composure.

That's how long it will take the current issue of Sports Illustrated to hit newsstands and mailboxes across the Bay area. As it is the magazine's annual NFL Preview issue, Buc fans are likely to skip directly to the league section.

And that's where they'll find football writer Paul Zimmerman's predictions for the upcoming season. We'll spare you the suspense:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers…14-2…Super Bowl Champions.

Tiger Woods, not a football player, graces the magazine's cover, an indication of the golfing prodigy's unbelievable prowess. Inside, however, the Bucs are king. Two teams are pegged for 14-2 marks by 'Dr. Z' – the Bucs and the St. Louis Rams. In the playoffs, the magazine predicts a first-round bye, a win over the Eagles in the playoff round and a bit of revenge for Tampa Bay against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Dr. Z's Super Bowl prediction clearly gives a lot of weight to the Buccaneers' defense: Tampa Bay 17, Tennessee 13.

As you would expect, players in the Bucs' locker room on Wednesday weren't exactly swept up in the hype when informed of Sports Illustrated's opinion. DT Warren Sapp, for instance, shrugged off the news, but allowed a little smile to grace his face. He did concede that Dr. Z's 14-2 record prediction had a nice ring to it.

"It ain't a bad number," said Sapp with a laugh.

ESPN The Magazine also shipped its NFL Preview issue this week, though it does not predict a playoff order or Super Bowl matchup. It does, however, tab Tampa Bay to win the NFC Central and gives them one of only four 'A' grades in the league (St. Louis, Washington and Indianapolis were all awarded As, the Bucs an A-).

ESPN The Magazine features Colts RB Edgerrin James on the cover of its preview issue, but contains inside a full-length feature on Buccaneers WR Keyshawn Johnson and shorter pieces on DT Warren Sapp and FB Mike Alstott.

Sports Illustrated's two-page write-up on the Buccaneers focuses heavily, and very favorably, on the team's rebuilt offensive line, which includes newcomers Jeff Christy and Randall McDaniel. Specifically, it states the Bucs' goals upfront as threefold: cut down on sacks, open up running lanes outside and give QB Shaun King more time to set and throw in Les Steckel's newly-imported offense.

A quick glance at the Bucs' most recent preseason game, in New England, offers evidence that the Bucs are succeeding on all three fronts. Despite facing a defense that had racked up 12 sacks in three previous games, the Bucs kept the Patriots from getting to its quarterbacks even once. They have allowed just three sacks in three games. The running game picked up 125 yards, and though starters Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn were not in the game long enough to rack up flashy numbers, they were consistently able to get to the second wave of defense. And King, who has an 83.5 passer rating this preseason, had plenty of time to throw, particularly after play-action fakes.

Following the party line, however, Offensive Line Coach Chris Foerster preaches cautious optimism.

"In the preseason, statistics tend to be a little bit overrated," said Foerster. "While it's a good thing, we have to take it as it is. It is preseason. Hopefully, we can keep doing that into the regular season. If we've got three sacks four or five games into the regular season, I'll be happy with that."

Not that Foerster doesn't agree with the thought that the Bucs are improved up front. "We have two nice additions to the line," he said. "We've got the other guys maturing. We've got (Frank) Middleton back for another good year and he keeps getting better and more experienced. Jerry Wunsch and whoever our left tackle is, that's another year under the belt for those two. Any time you can solidify close to the football, you definitely have to be happy about the way your group is going."

There is much, much more to a pursuit of the Super Bowl of course – for instance, the magazine barely touches on the Bucs' defense, precisely because it is so consistently effective – but outside observers such as Paul Zimmerman clearly see a full package in Tampa Bay.

But there is a long, long way to go. It's probably best to take a deep breath, enjoy a few minutes of light summer reading courtesy of Sports Illustrated and then put away the predictions for a few more months.

"It's nice," said Dungy of the nod from 'SI'. "It's flattering that people would view us as a team that can get there, but you have to do it on the field."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 4: Baker Mayfield Upgrades to Limited Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 
news

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 18

The Bucs finish the regular season with a game in Charlotte Sunday that will determine whether or not they are still playing next weekend, against a Panthers team that took them down to the wire in Week 13
news

Mike Evans Named to Pro Bowl for Fifth Time

WR Mike Evans, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions, is headed back to the Pro Bowl Games after earning his fifth all-star selection…Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs are among the Bucs who were named alternates
news

Shaquil Barrett Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was selected by his teammates as the club's 2023 Ed Block Courage Award recipient
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 4: Baker Mayfield Upgrades to Limited Participation 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 

2023 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 18

The Bucs finish the regular season with a game in Charlotte Sunday that will determine whether or not they are still playing next weekend, against a Panthers team that took them down to the wire in Week 13

Mike Evans Named to Pro Bowl for Fifth Time

WR Mike Evans, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions, is headed back to the Pro Bowl Games after earning his fifth all-star selection…Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs are among the Bucs who were named alternates

Shaquil Barrett Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was selected by his teammates as the club's 2023 Ed Block Courage Award recipient

How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday in a win-or-go-home battle. Find out how to view the action

Bucs Looking to Punch Playoff Ticket vs. Panthers, Pro Bowl Preview | Bucs Insider 

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses the 2024 Pro Bowl roster, major milestone and look ahead to Bucs vs. Panthers.

NFC South at Stake, 'Win or Go Home' | Path to the Playoffs 2023

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips break down the current state of the NFC and playoff matchups if the season ended today.

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Saints vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Saints vs. Bucs.

Baker Mayfield: One Week Left, Have to Make It Count

The outcome of the Bucs' final regular season game will determine if their 2023 season will extend beyond Sunday, and QB Baker Mayfield wants to enjoy every bit of what's left in a resurgent season

Buccaneers-Panthers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 18

As the Bucs seek a division-clinching win in Charlotte they'll get a second crack at rookie QB Bryce Young and will have to deal with a highly-ranked pass defense anchored by DT Derrick Brown

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Jan. 3: Mayfield, Wirfs, Kieft Among Non-Participants 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 18 matchup 

Baker Mayfield on Enormous Opportunity vs. Panthers, Doing Everything Possible | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. QB Baker Mayfield discussed his health, WR Mike Evans' excellence and the team stepping up throughout the playoff push.

Todd Bowles on Controlling the Narrative, 'It's Up to Us' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. HC Bowles discussed the opportunity to win the division against the Panthers, an update on QB Baker Mayfield's health and not taking anything lightly.

Scouting Report: Panthers' Top Game Wreckers | Week 18 

A look at the Panthers' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's pivotal division matchup

Baker Mayfield "Pretty Sore," Would Not Have Practiced Wednesday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Bucs Possible Playoff Scenarios with One Week Remaining | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott relive the Saints game, discuss playoff scenarios and the upcoming Panthers game and digress into the likes of good puns, bad referee signals and New Year's resolutions

Bucs Cheerleaders Photos from Saints vs. Bucs Game 

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders from the Saints vs. Bucs game.

Rondé Barber Reviews the Best Routes from Week 17 | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best offensive plays from their Week 17 game vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Rachaad White on the Keys to Victory vs. Carolina, 'Effort' | Press Conference 

Running Back Rachaad White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. RB White discussed knowing the task at hand and being 'up & ready to play'.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Upcoming Game vs. Panthers, 'Win or Go Home' | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 18 practice. S Winfield Jr. discussed playing their best ball Sunday and the fight of the team going up against Carolina.
Advertising