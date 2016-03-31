Depth Chart Reset: Defense & Special Teams

Of course, the Bucs are not going to be looking to minimize Smith, who has been the team's best edge rusher the past two seasons on a down-by-down basis. He didn't start playing the majority of the team's defensive snaps in 2014 until about midseason but still had 6.5 sacks in, eventually, about 40% of the season's available reps. Last year, Smith was the opening day starter at right end but injuries kept him out of four games. He still had another seven sacks in 66% of the team's snaps.

If the Bucs want to pair Ayers or Smith with a left end who is particularly strong against the run, they might choose to start Will Gholston, as they did for 11 games last year. George Johnson and Howard Jones will also be competing for snaps, and Jones had five sacks last year after being promoted from the practice squad in October.

The Buccaneers did not bring any new defensive tackles aboard in March, but the depth chart still gets a lift at that spot this offseason with the return of veteran Clinton McDonald from injured reserve. McDonald was a team captain last year and an underrated presence in the middle of the line; the Bucs had good depth at defensive tackle to start the 2015 season but McDonald still played nearly two-thirds of the defensive snaps in the first five games before suffering his season-ending injury in Game Six at Washington. Three players who saw action at defensive tackle for the Bucs last season – Tony McDaniel, Henry Melton and Da'Quan Bowers – are unrestricted free agents who have not been re-signed – but with Ayers, Gholston and Johnson the team has a lot of versatile big men who can play inside and outside. They also still have Akeem Spence, a strong presence at the point of attack who started seven games last year between a pair of injuries.

And, of course, the Buccaneers still have one of the NFL's elite interior defenders in Gerald McCoy, who has been

named to the last four Pro Bowls. He plays the three-technique defensive tackle position, which is clearly the one spot on the defensive line depth chart that is rock solid. Even with Ayers and the potential of another edge rusher or interior lineman joining the team via the draft, McCoy is the key to the Buccaneers' pass-rush in 2016.

Ayers was exactly what Tampa Bay needed to find in free agency (along with a cornerback or two, which we'll discuss below) but he's not necessarily all the team needs before the start of training camp. Given some free agency departures and the relatively disappointing amount of pressure the Bucs were able to apply to quarterbacks last season, more D-Line additions would be welcome. At this point, the depth chart remains a bit unpredictable up front on defense.

Linebacker