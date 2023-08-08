Bucs Release First Depth Chart of 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their first preseason game of 2023 on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There will be 22 players who get the distinction of starting the game.

That opening-day preseason lineup will in no way end the competition for several starting spots, nor will the team's first depth chart of 2023, released on Monday to accompany the Buccaneers' overall game release, be a permanent document. Still, as the first depth chart of the year, it does provide some perspective.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, who are in a head-to-head competition for the assignment of following Tom Brady, are listed as co-starters. Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey, the team's last two top draft picks, are on the list as starters surrounding Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea. Rookie guard Cody Mauch is in the first spot at right guard.

Here's the first listing of the 22 starters on offense and defense for the 2023 Buccaneers:

Offense:

WR: Mike Evans

Mike Evans WR: Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin LT: Tristan Wirfs

Tristan Wirfs LG: Matt Feiler

Matt Feiler C: Ryan Jensen

Ryan Jensen RG: Cody Mauch

Cody Mauch RT: Luke Goedeke

Luke Goedeke TE: Cade Otton

Cade Otton WR: Russell Gage

Russell Gage QB: Baker Mayfield/Kyle Trask

Baker Mayfield/Kyle Trask RB: Rachaad White

Defense:

DL: Calijah Kancey

Calijah Kancey NT: Vita Vea

Vita Vea DL: Logan Hall

Logan Hall OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Joe Tryon-Shoyinka ILB: Devin White

Devin White ILB: Lavonte David

Lavonte David OLB: Shaquil Barrett

Shaquil Barrett CB: Jamel Dean

Jamel Dean CB: Carlton Davis

Carlton Davis S: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Antoine Winfield Jr. S: Ryan Neal