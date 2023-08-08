Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Release First Depth Chart of 2023

As required by the NFL prior to the team’s first preseason game, the Buccaneers have released a depth chart containing the 90 players on the camp roster, though some positions are still undecided

Aug 08, 2023 at 08:02 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play their first preseason game of 2023 on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There will be 22 players who get the distinction of starting the game.

That opening-day preseason lineup will in no way end the competition for several starting spots, nor will the team's first depth chart of 2023, released on Monday to accompany the Buccaneers' overall game release, be a permanent document. Still, as the first depth chart of the year, it does provide some perspective.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, who are in a head-to-head competition for the assignment of following Tom Brady, are listed as co-starters. Logan Hall and Calijah Kancey, the team's last two top draft picks, are on the list as starters surrounding Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea. Rookie guard Cody Mauch is in the first spot at right guard.

Here's the first listing of the 22 starters on offense and defense for the 2023 Buccaneers:
Offense:

  • WR: Mike Evans
  • WR: Chris Godwin
  • LT: Tristan Wirfs
  • LG: Matt Feiler
  • C: Ryan Jensen
  • RG: Cody Mauch
  • RT: Luke Goedeke
  • TE: Cade Otton
  • WR: Russell Gage
  • QB: Baker Mayfield/Kyle Trask
  • RB: Rachaad White

Defense:

  • DL: Calijah Kancey
  • NT: Vita Vea
  • DL: Logan Hall
  • OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
  • ILB: Devin White
  • ILB: Lavonte David
  • OLB: Shaquil Barrett
  • CB: Jamel Dean
  • CB: Carlton Davis
  • S: Antoine Winfield Jr.
  • S: Ryan Neal

Click here to view the Buccaneers' entire first depth chart of 2023.

