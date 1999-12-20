Derrick Brooks and the Ponce De Leon Boys & Girls Club

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Derrick Brooks will host a Christmas party for approximately 40 members of the Ponce De Leon Boys & Girls Club on Tuesday, December 21, all of which were selected by Ponce De Leon staff members as being some of the neediest at the club. During the annual event, Brooks will provide athletic shoes and toys to the young children, Foot Locker gift certificates to the club's older kids and restaurant gift certificates to club staffers. Brooks also donated a Christmas tree for the party. Brooks will arrive at the Ponce De Leon Club at 5:00 p.m.