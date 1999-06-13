Derrick Brooks to Take Students on Washington, D.C. Field Trip

As part of his "Brooks' Bunch" program, Tampa Bay Buccaneers two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Derrick Brooks will accompany a group of 13 children from Tampa`s Ponce De Leon Boys & Girls Club on an educational field trip to Washington, D.C. The group will visit the nation's capitol from June 20 – 24.

To earn a spot on Brooks` four-day expedition, students from the Boys & Girls Club were required to write essays on the historical significance of at least 15 Washington landmarks and assemble a portfolio of newspaper clippings about the city. After months of studying and working on special projects, 13 students earned their tickets to Washington by completing their assignments, demonstrating good behavior in school and improving their GPA. While in D.C., the travelers will tour such sites as the White House, the Senate, the Supreme Court, the FBI, the Smithsonian Institution, Arlington National Cemetery, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, the Mall and the Capitol.

"These kids have been working hard to learn about some of our country's most important political figures and historical events," Brooks said of the Ponce de Leon youth. "I am bringing them to Washington so they can experience hands-on some of the landmarks and people they have previously studied in the classroom. It`s important to me that these boys and girls have the opportunity to learn through traveling."

Brooks sponsors educational field trips annually to reward youth from the Ponce de Leon Boys & Girls Club who have exhibited hard work and good behavior in school. Last year, he took a group of students to Atlanta and visited such cites as the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center, Ebenezer Baptist Church and Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park.

