Devin White Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

In a season that has exposed a bevy of Tampa Bay stars to a brighter spotlight, inside linebacker Devin White is the latest Buccaneer to earn a prominent award from the NFL.

On Wednesday, the NFL named White the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week Seven, following the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas. White recorded a career-high 3.0 sacks to go with 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble. White is the first inside linebacker in Buccaneers history to record a three-sack game.

White is the third Buccaneer to win a Player of the Week award through the first seven weeks of the 2020 season. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett was the choice on defense in Week Three after the Buccaneers' win in Denver and quarterback Tom Brady was the selection on offense the next week after Tampa Bay's comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In addition, inside linebacker Lavonte David was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month and safety Antoine Winfield was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in September.