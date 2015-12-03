Devonta Freeman Eyes Return vs. Bucs

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Atlanta Falcons in the Georgia Dome in Week Eight, it marked the first time that Jameis Winston and Devonta Freeman had competed against each other since they helped lead Florida State to a BCS Championship in 2013. Winston, the Buccaneers' rookie quarterback, heaped praise upon his former Seminole teammate, the Falcons' second-year running back, prior to the game.

"He's just an all-around back," said Winston. "You don't have to take him out at all. He can spread out, you can throw him a pass. He can run routes like a receiver, he has great hands. He can run downhill, he can stretch field, run outside – he can do everything that you want a typical back to do and he's hard-noised. He's smart. He can pass protect. He can do anything you ask him to do and that's why I believe we had a very successful team at Florida State. We had guys like that that are willing to do anything."