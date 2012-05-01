Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Diana Rose Finds Help on Road to Success

The third annual Road to Success program culminated Monday with Diana Rose receiving a new Ford Focus, plus Hess gasoline and Geico auto insurance, from the Buccaneers

May 01, 2012 at 09:14 AM
RoadToSuccess05_01_12_3_t.jpg


As a Public Assistance Eligibility Specialist, Diana Rose has spent the last four years working with needy individuals and families in an effort to determine their eligibility for food assistance, Medicaid and temporary cash assistance.  Her goal is to make people's lives a little better each day.

Rose's desire to help those in need is based on empathy; in some ways, she knows exactly what they're going through.  Determined not to let her own difficult circumstances keep her down, she was spending two hours each day traveling to work by public transportation.  She was never late, and she didn't talk about her lack of a reliable vehicle around the office because she loves her job and her co-workers.

Rose's supervisor knew the situation, however.  Donna Lytwyn, operations program administrator for the Department of Children and Families, was impressed by her employee's dedication to her job, so she reached out to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for help in rewarding Rose for her hard work and selflessness.

One Monday, April 30, the Buccaneers answered her call, and in the process made a very positive impact on the lives of Diana Rose and her family.

Shortly after a staff meeting at her office on Monday, Rose walked outside to a round of cheers from co-workers and Buccaneers cheerleaders. As she got further down the sidewalk, she locked her eyes on a brand new 2012 Ford Focus parked in the lot with a shiny bow on the hood.  As she approached even closer, she couldn't believe her eyes.  Buccaneer linebackers Quincy Black and Dekoda Watson were on hand to present Rose with keys to a brand new car as the culmination of the team's third annual "Road to Success" program.

The Road to Success program was initiated by the Buccaneers in order to identify and help an individual whose life would be greatly improved by the addition of a vehicle.  Buccaneer fans were prompted to share stories about friends, family members or co-workers who fit that description and were well deserving of a little help.  More than 400 people were nominated this year.  As tears of joy ran down Rose's face on Monday, everyone could see she was the perfect choice.

In fact, the Buccaneers' gift will only help Rose reach more people in need.  For example, she will no longer have to walk three miles each way to Clearwater High School in order to continue serving as a student mentor.  She will also find it easier to get to Bellair Elementary School, where she is an active member of the P.T.A. and where she shows up each Thursday to tutor math students.  Rose has also developed a poetry lesson for the sixth grade Language Arts Department at Largo Middle School, and she is currently in the process of publishing a poetry book for the students.

Not surprisingly, Rose was initially overwhelmed by the sight or her new car, as well as the news that the Buccaneers were providing her with Hess gasoline for an entire year and six months of car insurance from Geico.

"I honestly do not know what's going through my mind right now," said Rose. "I'm very thankful, very, very thankful."

With two of her boys, Matthew and Drake, by her side, Rose thanked everyone at her office who had helped make this particular Monday an unforgettable one.

"I'm just amazingly blessed," she said. "Every day is a good day here. I can't honestly say I have had a bad day because I love my job. This tops anything in my life, actually."

With a smile, Rose added: "I've never won anything before, ever."

Maybe that's why it took so long for the surprise to sink in on Monday.  Rose said she noticed the Buccaneers tent shading the car as she walked out of her office, but she figured it was for someone else. Her face gave away her true feelings when she realized the car was hers, and Watson was moved by the happiness the gift brought her.

"It is very humbling," Watson said. "You see a lot of people that are struggling and there are a lot more heroes than just us as football players.  There are heroes that do a lot more than what we do, and having four kids, having her job, and being a tutor at the same time; of course she needs to be rewarded for that and be recognized."

Lytwyn said she was ecstatic for the last two weeks as she was waiting on this moment to happen for Rose, and had a hard time holding herself together walking down to the car with Rose by her side.

"I started crying, and then I just told her that I just thought she was so deserving," Lytwyn said. "It couldn't have happened to a better person.  For me to know that she has a solid mode of transportation to get her back and forth for daily essentials, it is probably one of the most rewarding things I have done in my career."

Part of Rose's routine will now be driving her son to soccer practice, taking the family on a vacation, and driving back and forth from Fort Myers, as Rose was also informed she will be starting a new job in July.

"I wouldn't have been able to go to Fort Myers without this, not at all," Rose said.

As things calmed down and she was able to put owning a new car into perspective, Rose once again turned to putting others first as she exclaimed her thanks to the Bucs for making this day one her family will cherish forever.

"The Buccaneers are an amazingly giving organization," she said.  "I don't know of any major league team that gives more than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They give to children, they give to families, and obviously they have given to me."

Rose will get out of bed tomorrow once again on a mission to helping others to the best of her ability, but on this day, it was others who lent her a much-needed helping hand.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil Sensory Room Additions at Raymond James Stadium 

To spur inclusivity, two sensory rooms are now available at Raymond James Stadium
news

Bucs Launched 2023-24 Player-Led Youth Leadership Program on Monday | Brianna's Blitz 

In coordination with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough and Habitat for Humanity, the Buccaneers launched a player-led Youth Leadership Program
news

Buccaneers Legend Martín Gramática Nominated For NFL Salute To Service Award, Presented By USAA

Gramática Family Foundation has built 10 homes for veterans
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Holds 11th Annual Treasure Chests 5k + Fun Run, Powered By Jabil

Event has raised over $500,000 in support of the fight against breast cancer
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold Fundraiser to Benefit Early Childhood Literacy | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily held a fundraising event at Topgolf Tampa in Brandon on Sunday to support early childhood literacy
news

Rachaad White Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters Event to 'Pass it Down'

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who was the special guest at Friday's 'Strikes for Kids' event, credits his experience in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program with helping build the foundation that has led to his success
news

Applications Are Open for the Fourth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
news

Bucs Community Outreach and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers spread holiday cheer through a festive frenzy of player-led initiatives
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of December in a variety of player-led Christmas efforts in the Tampa Bay area
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend with a Monday Night Football showdown against the Eagles

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Eagles, Wild Card Round 2023-2024 

The Buccaneers will take on the Eagles in a win-or-go-home matchup on Monday Night Football … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Eagles vs. Bucs | Wild Card Game Trailer

In a rematch of the week 3 Monday Night Football game, the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in a Wild Card showdown.

2023 Game Preview: Eagles-Buccaneers, Wild Card Week

The Buccaneers and Eagles will meet in the postseason for the sixth time on Monday night in Tampa, and how the home team handles Philadelphia's talented offensive and defensive fronts will be the key

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round 

The Buccaneers will take on the Eagles in a Monday Night Football showdown, capping off Super Wild Card Weekend. Here are five players to watch

Buccaneers to Host Members of King Family at Monday's Wild Card Matchup

NFL Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s Legacy Throughout Wild Card Weekend

Baker Mayfield "Ready to Go" for Monday | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 13: Three Bucs Listed as Questionable 

A look at Saturday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup

Wild Card Round Expert Picks: Eagles vs. Bucs

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

Todd Bowles' Final Thoughts Heading into Super Wild Card Weekend, 'Good to Go' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Saturday's Wild Card Round practice. HC Bowles discussed everybody being 'good to go', preparing for the possibility of rain & keeping QB Baker Mayfield upright.

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Eagles vs. Bucs 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Eagles vs. Bucs ahead of the 2023-2024 NFL Wild Card Round.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Antoine Winfield Jr. is the first Bucs safety to win Associated Press All-Pro first-team honors since Hall of Famer John Lynch more than two decades ago

Dave Canales' Drive: Building Something That Lasts | In the Current

With the playoffs approaching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin to define their identity and set the standard on offense with the help of OC Dave Canales, QB Baker Mayfield & RB Rachaad White.

Mike Evans Snags AP All-Pro Honors

Mike Evans, the Buccaneers' prolific wide receiver, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team on Friday, the second time he has earned that honor

Antoine Winfield Jr. Receives Recognition, Containing Jalen Hurts and Eagles' Offensive Attack | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest updates for the Buccaneers as the team prepares for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round

Dave Canales Gives Credit to the Team, Can't Do This Without Them | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media following Friday's Wild Card Round practice. OC Canales discussed health updates, finding ways to attack the Eagles and his thoughts on his first full regular season as an offensive coordinator.

Antoine Winfield Jr. Reacts to First Team AP All-Pro Selection | Press Conference 

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media following Friday's Wild Card Round practice. S Winfield Jr. discussed achieving his goals and not getting distracted from the task at hand.

Survive & Advance: Keys to Attack the Eagles | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into the win against the Panthers, potential matchups vs. Philadelphia and how to move on to the Divisional Round.

The Second Season Begins | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Bucs' all-time playoff record, our opponent in the Wild Card Round, news around the league and more

Photos from Bucs Practice - January 12

View pictures from Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice on 01/12/2024
Advertising