Dirk Koetter to Retain Play-Calling Duties

"That's one of the great things about taking over a program that I was already here for a year, that I worked hand-in-hand with those guys on the offensive staff," he said. "The majority of those guys are going to continue on with me, and we've got a great group. When I said, 'Surround yourself with a good staff,' we're already off to a terrific start."

Koetter, along with Quarterbacks Coach Mike Bajakian have rightfully received praise for how well they worked with rookie Quarterback Jameis Winston, who threw for over 4,000 yards and recorded a combined 28 passing and rushing touchdowns in his debut season. Winston is clearly a franchise quarterback in the making and Koetter intends to stay intimately involved in the young player's development.

"It will change some – it has to," said Koetter of his day-to-day working relationship with Winston. "But I love being involved with the quarterback. That's my number-one area of expertise, working with the quarterback, and we are tremendously blessed here to have a young guy named Mike Bajakian on our staff. Whether it's coming out of my mouth or coming out of his mouth, it could be the same. We've got a quarterback – we've got more than one quarterback but especially our lead guy, Jameis – who wants to be coached, is eager to be here. It will have to change a little bit but trust me, I'll be spending a lot of time with Jameis."