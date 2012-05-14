Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dominik, Schiano Join Dungy at All Pro Dad Event

On Saturday, Bucs G.M. Mark Dominik served as co-host with Tony Dungy at the All Pro Dad "Father & Kids Experience" at Raymond James Stadium, with Head Coach Greg Schiano and several players also adding their support

May 14, 2012 at 07:12 AM
AllProDad05_14_12_1_t.jpg


In the NFL, an All-Pro selection is one of the top honors a player can receive, more exclusive even than a Pro Bowl invitation.  Each year, only 27 players out of roughly 1,600 in the league are named to the All-Pro team.

In contrast, millions of men can aspire for and achieve all-pro status as fathers, though it still takes dedication.  And the potential rewards of being an All-Pro Dad can surpass anything a man can achieve on the gridiron.

A fatherhood program launched in 1997 by Mark Merrill and Tony Dungy of Family First, All-Pro Dad seeks to provide resources, ideas and encouragement to men who wish to become better fathers.  Dungy was in his second year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Head Coach at the time; the following season, his Buccaneers would move into their gleaming new home, Raymond James Stadium.

This past Saturday, that same stadium served as the home for a much-anticipated All-Pro Dad event called the Father & Kids Experience.  Similar events have taken place at team stadiums or headquarters in 20 other NFL, MLB and NCAA cities, and Family First hopes to soon expand to all 32 NFL locations.  As Family First's own headquarters are located in Tampa, the event at Raymond James Stadium has become an annual occurrence.

This year, it attracted close to 2,000 fathers and kids, all of whom had the opportunity to play on the stadium field and hear from Dungy and other respected speakers.  This year, the former Tampa Bay coach was joined by the Buccaneers' current on-field leader, Greg Schiano, as well as the team's general manager, Mark Dominik, and players Gerald McCoy and Brett Ratliff.  Dominik served as the event's co-host with Dungy and both he and Schiano added their voices to the cause of helping men be the best fathers they can be.

"It's important for us as an organization to support a cause that we really believe in," said Dominik.  "That's something that we see a lot [as player evaluators], the importance that a dad brings to a family, to the stability of a home.  It's important for a child to have a father figure, someone to look up to, someone to learn from.  This event is about doing that, and continuing to grow.  I still grow every day.

"This event continues to grow, too, and it means a lot to a lot of people.  I'm really proud of the Tampa Bay community for believing and understanding how important it is to be an All Pro Dad."

Having just arrived in January as the Bucs' new head coach, Schiano was thrilled that the move to the NFL and the Bay area will give him an opportunity to become involved in the All Pro Dad initiative, both this past weekend and moving forward.  Like Dungy, Schiano knows that his chosen profession creates challenges in regard to serving his family, as do the occupations of many other men.

"It's important, and it's hard," he said.  "In the profession that I'm in, you're away from your family a lot.  So this is great for me to evaluate myself, make sure I'm doing the best job that I can as a dad.  Hopefully it serves a lot of other families as well.  This is a great, great cause and an opportunity for fathers and their kids to get together.

"I really believe it's one of the most important things, if not the most important thing that we have in our society, the role of the father.  We can look around and see how delinquent we are as men in leading our families, and hopefully events like this can get us straightened out a little bit."

Dungy, in fact, has long stressed the central idea of the All Pro Dad initiative, and that is the critical importance of simply spending quality and quantity time with your children.  That was possible for all the attendees at Saturday's event, as from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. they were able to rotate to different interactive stations on the Raymond James Stadium field, participating in activities that promoted bonding between fathers and their children.

"Being an All Pro Dad means to take the time and the opportunity to really spend some quality time with your children, boys and girls," said Dominik, who watched in delight as his five-year-old son, Davis, enjoyed the activities on the field.  "Take the time to teach them how to be a young man or a young lady, how to grow up.  Really, it's more about the actual time you spend with them, giving them what they need."

Schiano, who has four children, brought twins John and Matt while their older brother, Joey, was off at his own football practice.  The Schiano family makes an effort to spend time together, taking in part in such favorite activities as going to the shore to play beach football.  Those are treasured times for Schiano and his children.

"It's critical in both your daughters' and your sons' lives – the role of the father is critical," he said.  "They grow up and regardless of how much they act like they don't want your praise and your acceptance, they crave it and they need it.  They need the discipline as well that a father can provide.  I do think it's critical in the development of young ladies and young men."

Dominik and Schiano joined Dungy at Saturday's event as messengers, helping to spread the All Pro Dad message.  But they also joined Dungy as dads, hoping to continue their own growth as pillars for their families.

"This day to me is about family, and reflecting on what I'm doing as a dad," said Dominik.  "How can I become a better father, a better husband?"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives, NFL Expands Hispanic Heritage Foundation | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at the Buccaneers' community outreach initiates over the previous week and the league's expansion of the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) 
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold "Passing the Joy" Holiday Event | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily host fifth annual "Passing the Joy" community event at Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named Buccaneers' Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Buccaneers and Tampa Sports Authority Unveil Sensory Room Additions at Raymond James Stadium 

To spur inclusivity, two sensory rooms are now available at Raymond James Stadium
news

Bucs Launched 2023-24 Player-Led Youth Leadership Program on Monday | Brianna's Blitz 

In coordination with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Safe & Sound Hillsborough and Habitat for Humanity, the Buccaneers launched a player-led Youth Leadership Program
news

Buccaneers Legend Martín Gramática Nominated For NFL Salute To Service Award, Presented By USAA

Gramática Family Foundation has built 10 homes for veterans
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Holds 11th Annual Treasure Chests 5k + Fun Run, Powered By Jabil

Event has raised over $500,000 in support of the fight against breast cancer
news

Baker and Emily Mayfield Hold Fundraiser to Benefit Early Childhood Literacy | Brianna's Blitz 

Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily held a fundraising event at Topgolf Tampa in Brandon on Sunday to support early childhood literacy
news

Rachaad White Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters Event to 'Pass it Down'

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who was the special guest at Friday's 'Strikes for Kids' event, credits his experience in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America program with helping build the foundation that has led to his success
news

Applications Are Open for the Fourth Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship 

The Girls in Football Scholarship, facilitated by a $250,000 commitment from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation, was established for graduating high school seniors participating in a form of organized football with plans to enroll in a full-time accredited four-year college or university
news

Bucs Community Outreach and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers spread holiday cheer through a festive frenzy of player-led initiatives
news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz 

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of December in a variety of player-led Christmas efforts in the Tampa Bay area

Latest Headlines

2024 State of the Bucs: Quarterbacks 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, starting with quarterbacks

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying

The Bucs Have Set the Foundation, A Lot to Look Forward To | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses the Bucs' 'successful' 2023 season, the exciting playoff run and WR Mike Evans continuing to fill the record book.

Tristan Wirfs: Bucs O-Line Was "Scrappy" in 2023 | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

The Future Is Bright: Wrapping up the Bucs' 2023 Season | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott put the wraps on a mostly satisfying 2023 season, pick out favorite moments from the Lions game and read emails from gratified Bucs fans.

2024 NFL Offseason Key Dates for Bucs Fans to Know

Here are some of the important dates that Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans should know about the 2024 NFL Offseason.

The Right Call to White | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Lions

The Bucs and OC Dave Canales picked the perfect time to dial up an outlet pass to RB Rachaad White in Sunday's Divisional Round loss at Detroit, anticipating a blitz with a play that NGS deemed a near certain touchdown

Bucs Retain 14 Practice Squad Players with Futures Contracts

After their contracts expired following the end of the Bucs' 2023 playoff run, 14 of the 16 players who finished the season on the practice squad have been re-signed to reserve/futures contracts

Todd Bowles Recapping the 2023 Season, 'Very Proud' | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles & Assistant General Manager John Spytek on the weekly radio show.

Baker Mayfield Among NFL's Postseason Passer Rating Leaders

Data Crunch: Bucs QB Baker Mayfield ranks fourth among all active NFL quarterbacks with a 100.4 career passer rating in the playoffs…WR Mike Evans now owns several more Bucs postseason records

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Lions | Divisional Round 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 31-23 loss to the Lions at Ford Field, ending their postseason run

Rachaad White, Zyon McCollum Made Second-Year Leaps

Running back Rachaad White and cornerback Zyon McCollum, a pair of 2022 draft picks, took big steps forward in their careers in 2023 and helped a very young Bucs team exceed expectations

Bucs Fight to End in Season-Ending Loss to Lions

The Buccaneers saw their 2023 season come to an end in a 31-23 Divisional Round loss in Detroit on Sunday, but not before they rallied three times behind another strong Baker Mayfield performance

Todd Bowles Reflects on the Buccaneers' 2023 Season | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media during Monday's end-of-season media availability press conference. HC Bowles discussed being proud of the entire organization, WR Mike Evans being the 'ultimate professional' and how the Bucs were able to defy expectations.

Bucs vs. Lions Division Round | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Division Round matchup vs. the Detroit Lions during the 2023-2024 Playoffs.

Baker Mayfield on Game vs. Lions, 'Thankful' for Season | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' game against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs. QB Mayfield discussed how the Bucs fought for each other, his respect for HC Todd Bowles and being grateful for the opportunity the organization gave him this season.

Bucs Land at 26th Spot in 2024 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay is slated to pick 26th in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, the result of the team's advancement to the Divisional Round of the playoffs and Green Bay's loss in San Francisco

Bucs' Finalized List of 2024 Opponents Includes Ravens, 49ers, Lions

The Buccaneers earned visits in 2024 from fellow first place teams Baltimore and San Francisco, plus a trip to Detroit to face the NFC North champs

Breaking Down the Bucs' Playoff Performance in the Motor City | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneer season has come to an end in a hard fought 31-23 loss to the Lions in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. Host T.J. Rives is back with insight and analysis from the Ford Field sidelines, game highlights and his post game interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, TE Cade Otton, LB Lavonte David and Coach Todd Bowles. It's been a tremendous end to the year and we have one more recap on "Nothing But Bucs!"

Bucs vs. Lions Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 31-23

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs.
Advertising