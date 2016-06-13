Don't Forget These 5 Buccaneers

Brown had an unusual 2015 season, bouncing from the Houston Texans' practice squad to the Bucs' active roster in September, then back to Houston in October and then finally back to Tampa late in November. It probably was not the most satisfying way to spend an autumn in the NFL, but on the other hand he did eventually see action in four games after trying for four years to stick in the league.

The good news for Brown is that the Buccaneers were interested enough not only to claim him off waivers twice but also to keep him around for a full 2016 offseason. What's more, he might actually be in a good position to earn a spot in the team's D-Line rotation this season, in part due to his versatility.

While the Bucs operated out of a 4-3 defensive base last year, the Texans ran a 3-4, so Brown was known as a defensive end in the former location and a linebacker in the second. That sounds like the profile of a designated edge-rusher, but in fact the Bucs' new defensive coaches thinks he could actually provide more versatile value in their new scheme under Smith. With the Buccaneers carrying more experienced ends than defensive tackles on the current roster, Smith has mentioned that some of those ends would occasionally move inside on pass-rushing downs. Ayers is generally the first player mentioned in connection with that strategy, but Brown's name has also been thrown out as a possibility.