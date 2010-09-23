Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Donors Gather for Celebration at Glazer Children's Museum

Contributions ranging from $5,000 to $5,000,000 helped the Glazer Children’s Museum become a reality, and on Thursday night a Donors Celebration thanked those community-minded individuals and corporations and gave them a sneak peek at the wonders inside the museum’s walls

Sep 23, 2010 at 03:21 PM
Museum09_23_10_1_t.jpg


When the Glazer Children's Museum opens its doors to the public on Saturday at noon, visitors will be amazed at what they find.  A priceless addition to the Bay area's cultural landscape, the museum features 175 exhibits over 53,000 square feet to delight children and their families.

On Thursday evening, a select group of visitors got a sneak peek at the museum's wonders, and one of the first things they saw was their own names, just inside the front door.

With its grand opening less than 48 hours away, the Glazer Children's Museum took time on Thursday for a Donor Celebration, thanking the many people, corporations and foundations who contributed to its creation.  This wasn't exactly a black-tie event; instead, mirroring the bright colors and festive atmosphere of the museum itself, it was a party for all those who had a hand in making this fantastic dream a reality.

"What a dream to have a museum like this in our very own backyard," said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, co-president of the Glazer Family Foundation.  "It's here we hope that children uncover their great secrets and talents and discover the great capabilities they have in their bodies right now. We hope that children discover who they can become here and also more about who they already are."

Approximately 300 visitors walked through the museum's front doors on Thursday evening and were immediately greeted with a wall display commemorating their donations, which ranged from $5,000 to $5,000,000.  A saxophone player provided entertainment at the entrance and a band played on the third floor.

Early in the evening, the donors and their guests gathered for a brief program, where a handful of speakers discussed the museum's attractions and how they came to be.  Among those on hand to thank the donors were Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Bryan Glazer and Avie Glazer, as well as Tampa Mayor Pam Iorio, Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Mark Dominik, Buccaneers Head Coach Raheem Morris, Hillsborough County Commission Chairman Ken Hagan and Hillsborough County Commissioner Rose Ferlita.

"The board and everyone pulled together," said Mayor Iorio.  "They raised the money and they designed something that is beautiful and will stand the test of time.  This is a great addition to our city.  I really want to thank the Glazer Family for stepping up and making a contribution that made this possible." 

Before long, the guests were freed to roam the spacious museum, and be some of the first Bay area citizens to interact with its many exhibits.  They had hours to explore the 12 distinctly different sections of the museum, but it's not likely anyone experienced everything it had to offer.

"The community has never seen anything quite like this," said Bryan Glazer.  "It's a very large children's museum with over 150 different hands-on things to do.  Children are going to come here and spend a day here and then not even see a portion of it and want to come back and spend more time here."

Not only are the museum's exhibits hands-on, they're minds-on.  The mission of the Glazer Children's Museum is to create learning environments where children play, discover and connect to the world around them to develop as lifelong learners and leaders.  A combination of permanent and traveling exhibits, comprehensive year round programs and special events will provide children, parents, caregivers and teachers a rich and ever-changing environment for playful learning.

"Any mother and family knows that we are always looking for things to do and we have a world-class museum here," said Glazer Kassewitz.  "What a great place to take your family.  We have a climbing gym and I know that the kids are just going to go crazy over that.  And we have a water feature that is just gorgeous with all kinds of activities for the children to do – boats, windmills and all kinds of fun stuff."

The Glazer family – for whom the idea of a children's museum in Tampa was a natural fit – tops the donation list but so many caring individuals and corporations in the Bay area helped it become a reality.  On Thursday night, those donors gathered to celebrate what they had accomplished and to put their hands on the final result of a long but worthwhile process.

"It's been a couple year process from the time that we were able to build the museum, to the shovel in the ground and now we are here opening this for all the children in the area to enjoy it," said Bryan Glazer. "We're thrilled.  Our entire family is so thrilled, with the reality of opening this weekend, we just can't be any more excited."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Present More Than $50,000 in New Technology to Young Middle Magnet School in East Tampa

Teachers receive new devices to help bridge the digital divide for students; Title I school a focus of Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative and team's Youth Leadership Program
news

Hillsborough County Introduces Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team

Tampa becomes the latest home to a USA Wheelchair Football League team as the program expands to nine cities nationwide.
news

Bucs to Recognize Local Heroes, Community Groups and Women of Red Fans at Training Camp

Over the next week, team to welcome special guests at Training Camp for Military Day presented by USAA, Buccaneers Community Impact Day and Women of Red Training Camp presented by AdventHealth 
news

Mike Evans Family Foundation Takes Things Off the Football Field for Charity

The star wide receiver and his foundation hosted their annual bowling classic and golf tournament back to back following the end of mandatory mini-camp this week.
news

Buccaneers and Jabil Complete 2021 "Day of Service" Project to Support Clearwater Youths & Carry on Social Justice Initiative  

Bucs' Social Justice Initiative Promotes Youth Empowerment and Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Boys & Girls Club Renovation Project Revealed to Clearwater Representatives and Local Youths Today
news

Buccaneers Announce Women's Summit For Careers in Football

New program features high-profile hosts & engaging discussions with team leadership; 43 women part of program's inaugural class in effort to strengthen the pipeline of women pursuing NFL careers
news

Arians Family Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Classic in Tampa for the First Time

The annual golf tournament benefitting the Arians Family Foundation and CASA was held for the first time in Tampa.
news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFL Donate Automated External Defibrillators to Every Public High School in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties 

news

Ali Marpet Selected as Buccaneers Ed Block Courage Award Recipient 

news

Buccaneers Host Third Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the largest sanctioned girl's flag football tournament in the country for the third year in a row on Thursday.
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Turning Memorable Super Bowl Play into Memories for Local Students at Young Middle Magnet

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was fined for one very memorable play in Super Bowl LV but now he wants to turn that into something positive for the Tampa Bay community.
news

Bucs To Kick Off Girls Flag Football Season For More Than 1,200 Athletes With Third Annual Preseason Classic, Presented by AdventHealth

Largest flag football tournament in the country to feature nearly 50 high school teams and support from Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Coaches Lori Locust & Maral Javadifar, and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor; Event to take place February 25-27 at the Tournament SportsPlex of Tampa Bay
Advertising