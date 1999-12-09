Dunn Practices; Will Play Against Lions

RB Warrick Dunn, who missed last week's game with a left ankle sprain, has practiced the last two days. Dunn is listed as probable and will likely be fatured as the third-down back against Detroit, according to Bucs Head Coach Tony Dungy.

"Warrick is not 100 percent, but he's doing better than last week," Dungy said. "My sense is we'll be able to use him on third downs."

WR Jacquez Green (right foot strain) participated during the individual drills today in practice, but opted to sit out during the team drills.

"He got a little strain, but he's had it off and on the last five weeks," Dungy said. "He ran some routes during the individual period, but it began to bother him so we took him out of practice."

S John Lynch sat out of practice with a left knee sprain and is probable for Sunday's game. Dungy said Lynch, who leads the secondary with 96 tackles, felt soreness in his knee after yesterday's practice. He is confident, though, that Lynch will return on Friday.

Dungy singled out backup QB Eric Zeier's effort during the team's two-minute drill. Zeier, who was out the last month after suffering a left rib contusion against the Lions on October 31, has progressed well in practice this week.

"He's doing better and physically he's feeling better," Dungy said. "We're definitely pleased with his progress. He's throwing the ball better than he did last week."