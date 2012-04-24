Eagles GM Roseman looks to make mark in draft

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The calendar says Howie Roseman will preside over his third NFL draft as general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's the first one he can really put his stamp on.

Roseman replaced Tom Heckert in January 2010, just a few months before the draft - when most of the scouting and grading of players already was complete. Last year, the lockout changed much of the landscape, and free agency came after the draft.

You want to put your own spin on it and you want to bring in some of your own people and the people that share your philosophy,'' Roseman said. And I think that takes time.''

With three of the top 51 picks in this draft, and nine picks overall, one thing is clear.