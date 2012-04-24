Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles GM Roseman looks to make mark in draft

Draft-Eagles

Apr 24, 2012 at 08:33 AM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The calendar says Howie Roseman will preside over his third NFL draft as general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's the first one he can really put his stamp on.

Roseman replaced Tom Heckert in January 2010, just a few months before the draft - when most of the scouting and grading of players already was complete. Last year, the lockout changed much of the landscape, and free agency came after the draft.

You want to put your own spin on it and you want to bring in some of your own people and the people that share your philosophy,'' Roseman said.And I think that takes time.''

With three of the top 51 picks in this draft, and nine picks overall, one thing is clear.

The time is now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Waive T Fred Johnson

The Bucs waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Monday after he had appeared in five games and saw limited action on special teams

news

Bucs' Release Week 9 Depth Chart: Julio Jones Steps In as Third Receiver

After playing in just two of the Buccaneers' first seven games, veteran WR Julio Jones took over for an injured Russell Gage in Week Eight as the primary addition in three-receiver packages

news

2022 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 9

Where does the Tampa Bay Buccaneers project Week Nine across Power Rankings?

news

From TTT to EPA/Tgt | A Next Gen Look at Weeks 1-8

Tom Brady is getting rid of the ball faster than ever, Mike Evans is easily the team's most effective offensive player so far and the Bucs' defense has seen a drop in its pressure rate in the first half of this season

Advertising