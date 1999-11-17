Emanuel Status Downgraded

WR Bert Emanuel, who returned to practice yesterday after missing four consecutive games with a right hamstring strain, was downgraded to questionable today. Though Emanuel was listed as questionable, he did participate in today's practice.

"Last night after practice, Bert couldn't go," Dungy said. "But this morning he felt pretty good and went through practice and will just have to see how he responds. If he's fine, he'll be ready to play. We should have a better determination after Friday's practice."

WR Jacquez Green will make his third consecutive start, his fourth overall this season. He leads Tampa Bay WRs with 29 receptions and has hauled in 11 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games.

"It's something that we've been looking for and Jacquez has really provided the spark," Dungy said. "So hopefully he can continue to perform. He has had four plays of 30 plus yards thus far and has been a big part of the offense."

If Emanuel plays against the Falcons, he will back up Anthony. WR Karl Williams, who has missed the last three weeks with a right foot sprain, will see his first action, backing up Green.

T ODOM TO HAVE SURGERY T Jason Odom (low back strain) will miss his seventh straight game on Sunday against Atlanta and according to Dungy it looks as if Odom will have surgery on a bulging disk. A timetable for surgery, however, has not been determined. Odom, a fourth-year pro out of Florida, has been the club's starting RT the past two seasons. Prior to the injury, Odom started in three games this season.

"It just hasn't progressed as we thought it would, and it has gotten better," Dungy said.