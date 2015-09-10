Enemy Lines: Mariota Focuses on Growth

At Oregon, Mariota ran for more than 700 yards in each of his three seasons and scored 29 times on the ground. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he was easily the fastest quarterback in the building. It seems certain that the Titans will take advantage of those skills in some way during his career, but that too is part of the NFL adjustment process. How often should he run, and how will he most effectively use his legs? The Titans didn't do much in that regard during the preseason, but that doesn't likely provide much insight into what they'll do when the games count.

"I think just during the preseason, there weren't opportunities for me to run," said Mariota. "There was a lot more down-the-field throwing, try to stay [in] the pocket and stuff like that. I just try to play instinctively – I just try to play my game. Whatever is asked of me – if there are opportunities to throw down the field, I do my best to do that. If there are times to take off, I'll do that as well. It just kind of depends on the game and what's asked of me."

What the outside world is surely going to ask of Mariota – this weekend and at times throughout his career – is how he compares to Winston. That's inevitable, but it's not a topic to which he's going to give much thought.