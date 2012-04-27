Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Enormous Draft Party Delivers Thrills for Bucs Fans

A record crowd of more than 12,000 fans showed up at Raymond James Stadium Thursday night for the Buccaneers' 2012 Official Draft Party Presented by Miller Lite

Apr 27, 2012 at 11:51 AM
DraftParty04_27_12_1_t.jpg


The anticipation began to build shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell officially put the Indianapolis Colts on the clock. 

It built over the next half-hour as a series of trades rewired the top 10 picks in the 2012 NFL Draft, including one that moved the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from pick #5 down to pick #7.  Finally, at 8:44, Goodell strode to the podium on the Radio City Music Hall stage and read from a card handed in by the Buccaneers.

The reaction to Tampa Bay's selection of Alabama safety Mark Barron was universally well-received, but in no single location did it garner a more raucous response than the East Club Lounge at Raymond James Stadium.

That's where a good portion of the enormous crowd that made up the Buccaneers' Official Draft Party Presented by Miller Lite had congregated for the moment of truth.  When Goodell announced Barron's name, a passionate roar arose from the crowd.  Given the location of Thursday's party, that was likely just the first of many huge crowd reactions that Barron will create at Raymond James Stadium.

That moment was one of just many that made for a memorable evening for those Buccaneers fans who chose to take in the much-anticipated 2012 NFL Draft together at the team's game-day home.  It was by far the biggest turnout ever for the Bucs' annual draft party, indicating a growing excitement in the Bay area community about the team's immediate future.

And, as always, it was a wonderful opportunity for those fans and their team to mingle.  Among other things, Draft Party attendees were treated to appearances and autograph sessions by some of the most prominent current and former Buccaneers players.

"It's a pretty cool experience to have the players around, a cool atmosphere," said party attendee Josh Mclean, 21, of Tampa. "We definitely needed somebody on defense and we needed somebody in the backfield like that, so I think it was a good pick."

Tim Shively of Sarasota made the trip to the Draft Party for the second consecutive year after enjoying himself thoroughly in April of 2011.  Not only did Shively have a good time with his eight-month-old son, Connor, and wife, Rebecca, but he came away impressed with some of the players who will be roaming the Tampa sideline this season.

"They're just awesome people, great fans, and I love being here," Shively said. "Can't wait to bring Connor to his first Bucs game this year; I'm happy, we're going to be good. I met Dave Moore, Vincent Jackson, Adrian Clayborn. They're unbelievable guys, really nice; very good group of kids."

In addition to enjoying discounted prices on concessions, checking out official team and NFL Draft merchandise and (for those 21 and older) trying beer samples, fans at the party interacted with a mixture of fresh faces and Buccaneer alumni who were on hand for the festivities.

DT Gerald McCoy, the Bucs' 2010 first-round pick, and 2011 first-rounder DE Adrian Clayborn were joined by newcomers G Carl Nicks and WR Vincent Jackson as they experienced the thrill of their first Bucs draft party.

"It's been great," Jackson said. "Obviously, this kind of event is nice, for us to come out here, to be new in town, shake some hands, meet some fans, and it's been fun. There are some wild fans out here, and everybody's excited about the draft, so I'm glad I came out."

Jackson may have met Buccaneers fans of all kinds, but one unique group in particular caught his attention when he was making the rounds in the crowd.

"I met the Buc Wild Boyz, and they're pretty well known around here," he said.  "I see everybody coming up and talking to them. They wear the mask and the paint and the big costumes and everything. They say they pretty much run the stadium on Sundays. It was cool to meet them. I took a picture with their big poster and everything."

Alumni in attendance at the draft party included WR Reidel Anthony, DE/DT John Cannon, DT Chuck Darby, S Kenny Gant, K Martin Gramatica, CB Corey Ivy, DT/DE Marcus Jones, FB Jamie Lawson, LB David Lewis, RB Michael Pittman, P Mark Royals, T Jerry Wunsch and Moore, color analyst for the Buccaneers Radio Network.

Buccaneers cheerleaders also greeted guests and signed autographs, while a live broadcast from the Buccaneers Radio Network provided on-site analysis and interviews. Fans in attendance also heard from Head Coach Greg Schiano, General Manager Mark Dominik, and even Barron, following his selection at No. 7, in a live interview broadcast from New York City exclusively on Buccaneers.com.

As fans took in the rest of the first round, whether on the NFL Network's coverage on the club's HD video walls and television monitors, 620 WDAE's live broadcast or the Buccaneers' live Twitter feed, the excitement for next season continued to grow throughout the night, thanks to the selection of Barron and the eventual trade back up to take Boise State RB Doug Martin at pick #31/

Current Buccaneer LB Dekoda Watson was quick to point out the buzz surrounding the draft created by the fans, which caused him to turn his attention to the new football season on the horizon.

"There was a lot of energy, and I think they're looking at a better season ahead," Watson said. "They're very optimistic, very energetic, and that's really where it starts – with the fans.  The more fans we have, the more we want to perform, and the more success we will have."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Antoine Winfield Jr. is the first Bucs safety to win Associated Press All-Pro first-team honors since Hall of Famer John Lynch more than two decades ago
news

Mike Evans Snags AP All-Pro Honors

Mike Evans, the Buccaneers' prolific wide receiver, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team on Friday, the second time he has earned that honor
news

Lavonte David, Four Other Bucs Also Got All-Pro Votes | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round 

The Buccaneers will take on the Eagles in a Monday Night Football showdown, capping off Super Wild Card Weekend. Here are five players to watch
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named First-Team AP All-Pro

Antoine Winfield Jr. is the first Bucs safety to win Associated Press All-Pro first-team honors since Hall of Famer John Lynch more than two decades ago

Dave Canales' Drive: Building Something That Lasts | In the Current

With the playoffs approaching, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin to define their identity and set the standard on offense with the help of OC Dave Canales, QB Baker Mayfield & RB Rachaad White.

Mike Evans Snags AP All-Pro Honors

Mike Evans, the Buccaneers' prolific wide receiver, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team on Friday, the second time he has earned that honor

Lavonte David, Four Other Bucs Also Got All-Pro Votes | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round 

The Buccaneers will take on the Eagles in a Monday Night Football showdown, capping off Super Wild Card Weekend. Here are five players to watch

The Second Season Begins | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about the Bucs' all-time playoff record, our opponent in the Wild Card Round, news around the league and more

The Stage is Set | Eagles vs. Bucs Wild Card Showdown

We are ready. Kickoff for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round 2023-2024 is Monday, January 15 at 8:15 p.m.

In Case You Missed It: January 12, 2024

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of the Wild Card Round of the 2023-2024 NFL Playoffs.

Rachaad White Talks Eagles vs. Bucs Playoff Matchup on 'Good Morning Football'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White wakes up with "GMFB" and breaks down rematch vs. the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2023-2024 NFL Wild Card Round.

Buccaneers-Eagles Injury Report Jan. 11: Mayfield, Wirfs, Britt Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup

Antoine Winfield Jr. Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. landed yet another award Thursday as he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December/January, celebrating a six-week span that included four sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions

Wild Card Round Expert Picks: Eagles vs. Bucs

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

2023 Game Preview: Eagles-Buccaneers, Wild Card Week

The Buccaneers and Eagles will meet in the postseason for the sixth time on Monday night in Tampa, and how the home team handles Philadelphia's talented offensive and defensive fronts will be the key

Todd Bowles Previews Wild Card vs. Eagles, 'Got to Make Plays' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. HC Bowles discussed the team's growth since facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, performing at their highest level and being fine with being the 'underdog'.

Baker Mayfield: Bucs Getting Monday Game Is a "Blessing"

QB Baker Mayfield now has a little extra time to recover from ribs and ankle injuries, but he says the main key to getting the offense back into its December groove is taking the "easy" completions

Bucs Prepping for the Postseason, Ready for a Run | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses Bucs winning the NFC South, S Antoine Winfield Jr.'s ridiculously good play and what to expect on Monday vs. the Eagles.

Mike Evans on Dave Canales' 'Brilliant Mind' | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Mike Evans spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. WR Evans discussed his excitement to play the Eagles in the Wild Card Round and the team's effort to grow throughout the year.

Chris Godwin on Performing at the Highest Level vs. Philadelphia | Press Conference

Wide Receiver Chris Godwin spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. WR Godwin discussed what he learned from playing the Eagles earlier in the season and doing things the right way.

Devin White Has Confidence in His Defense, 'Embrace the Opportunity' | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. LB White discussed meeting the Eagles again and how to approach 'the brotherly shove'.

Yaya Diaby Gives Thoughts on Eagles vs. Bucs, Special Moment | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby spoke to the media following Thursday's Wild Card week practice. OLB Diaby discussed getting after the quarterback and the Bucs 'win or go home' mentality.
Advertising