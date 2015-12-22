Evan Spencer Promoted to Active Roster

Davis returns for a second stint with the team. He signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad on October 28 and spent two weeks with that group before being released. A former team MVP for the nearby University of South Florida Bulls, Davis played his prep football at Jefferson High, just minutes away from Raymond James Stadium, the Buccaneers' home field. In 43 games and 30 starts at USF recorded 153 receptions, 2,136 yards and 17 touchdowns. This spring, he signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills but was waived during the final roster cuts. He led the Bills in receptions during the preseason, hauling in nine passes for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Eubanks first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 but was most recently on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. He split his rookie season between the practice squad and active roster in Cleveland, appearing in nine games with one start and contributing 12 tackles. Eubanks spent the 2014 season on injured reserve, then was waived during training camp this past summer. He had been on the Cowboys' practice squad since mid-October but was released last Tuesday. At Georgia Southern, Eubanks started 51 of the 52 games in which he played and earned first-team All-Southern Conference honors as a senior.