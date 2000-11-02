 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Getting a Kick Out of It

Martin Gramatica reacts to his second Player of the Month Award in just two NFL seasons

Nov 01, 2000 at 07:00 PM

Martin Gramatica may be the smallest player on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster (though Jacquez Green gives him a run for his money), but he's getting bigger.

As an added part of his offseason conditioning this year, Gramatica took an active part in the team's weight training program, with the goal of increasing his overall strength. The idea has paid off in Gramatica's opinion – and his increased length on kickoffs is evidence he's right – and he's actually on pace to top the stellar numbers from his rookie campaign last year.

On Thursday, Gramatica was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October, as reported earlier on Buccaneers.com. Gramatica was caught in the Bucs' locker room near 1:00 p.m., just after he learned of the honor. Here was Gramatica's reaction:

On receiving the award: "It's real nice. I didn't really expect it. It caught me by surprise."

On whether he has changed his approach since training camp: "I really didn't change a thing. I guess I could say I'm getting luckier now and they're going in."

On whether he was pressing earlier in the year: "I think I was pressing just to get out of this slump. I really don't like talking about it. It's behind me, it's over. I just try to focus on the future."

On his outstanding game against Atlanta last season: "Yeah, but see, that's last year. You can't say, 'Well, he played good against them last year so he'll do well this year. I just have to prepare like every game. It doesn't matter what you did last year, really."

On whether his NFL career has lived up to his hopes so far: "It's been more. It's been a lot more. I just wanted to make it, and then when I made it to make the best of it. But I really never expected to be on such a good team. It's just outstanding and a lot more than I expected."

On how his offseason weight training helped him: "It's just having your whole body in shape. I think I was in good shape last year, but it was more soccer shape. I ran a lot, but I really didn't lift weights as hard as I did this year. I just feel stronger. My whole body just feels a lot more fit. I can still go out there and run as much as I did last year, it's just that I feel better, physical, as far as the weights. That's helped a lot. I can tell on the kickoffs. I don't have to try as hard. Last year, to get it deep, I had to give it all I had. Now I can just relax and let my leg swing. Sometimes when you try to kick it too hard is when you screw up."

On his preparations for long kicks: "I don't go out in practice and go 60, 65 yards to see if I can do it. Actually, I do the longest I can each week in pregame – that way I can tell coach how far I can go. I don't really go out here (and do that), because you can get hurt trying to kick too many long ones."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci
news

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round
news

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Edmonds became the team's primary backfield reserve behind Rachaad White, but now he is due to hit the open market again after playing on a one-year deal
news

Our Favorite Plays in Bucs' 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith have some fun in their series of weekly debates, looking back on the plays they remember most fondly from the Buccaneers' exciting 2023 campaign

Latest Headlines

Free Agents, Prospects & Coaches, Oh My! | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the newest additions to the coaching staff, the history of the franchise tag, and what to look for at the NFL Combine.

Bucs Fill Out Coaching Staff with Three More Additions

The Bucs completed an overhaul of their offensive coaching staff by hiring Pass Game Coordinator Josh Grizzard, Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon and Asst. Offensive Line Coach Brian Picucci

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 2.0 

In our second addition to the Mock Draft series, we find depth on the edge for the Buccaneers in a cornerback and offensive tackle-heavy first round

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Chase Edmonds

In his first season with the Buccaneers, Edmonds became the team's primary backfield reserve behind Rachaad White, but now he is due to hit the open market again after playing on a one-year deal

Our Favorite Plays in Bucs' 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Contributors Brianna Dix and Scott Smith have some fun in their series of weekly debates, looking back on the plays they remember most fondly from the Buccaneers' exciting 2023 campaign

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 5.0 

Mock draft season is in full swing following the conclusion of the 2023 campaign

Franchise Tag Window Opens, Will Bucs Use Option?

Beginning Tuesday, NFL teams have two weeks to decide whether or not to utilize a franchise tag on a pending free agent, which the Bucs most recently did in 2022 on Chris Godwin before signing him to a long-term deal

Photos: Best of Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic

View the best photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic, the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.

Bucs Embraced Challenge of Cap-Strapped Offseason in 2023

The Buccaneers headed into the 2023 offseason with cap restrictions they had never seen before and an open question mark at quarterback but produced another winner by having fun with the challenges to their professional pride

2024 State of the Bucs: Safety

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with safeties

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. wrapped up his rookie contract in 2023 by earning First Team Associated Press All-Pro honors and helping the Bucs to a fourth straight playoff berth with a string of big plays

Free Agency Looms, Coaching Staff Additions | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discussed the new additions to the Bucs' coaching staff, the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic and some headlines ahead of free agency.

Bucs Hire Thomas McGaughey as Special Teams Coordinator

The Bucs have hired former long-time NFL coach and recent Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey to serve in the same position on Todd Bowles' staff following Keith Armstrong's retirement

2024 Buccaneers Free Agent Focus: Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield revived his career in Tampa in 2023 and now has a chance to test free agency again…Our 10-part series on potential Bucs free agents in 2024 starts at the most important position in football

5 Things to Know About ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

New Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey comes to Tampa Bay after six seasons with the New York Giants, replacing retired Keith Armstrong

Bucs Name Kevin Carberry Offensive Line Coach

After introducing new Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen, the Bucs began filling out his offensive support staff, beginning with the addition of former Saints assistant Kevin Carberry on Wednesday

2024 State of the Bucs: Cornerback

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with cornerbacks

Buccaneers To Host FHSAA Flag Football State Championships  

Championships to take place May 10-11 at AdventHealth Training Center 

Buccaneers.com 2024 Mock Draft 1.0

In our first addition to Mock Draft Season, we find some edge rush help for the Buccaneers in a first round dominated by quarterbacks, offensive tackles and cornerbacks

Photos: Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night

View photos from the Sixth Annual Buccaneers Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic Opening Night, kicking off the country's largest girls flag football tournament, featuring more than 100 teams and 2,000 athletes.
Advertising