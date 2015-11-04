Giants Lead Buccaneers in All-Time Series

The third home-and-home coupling of the Bucs and Giants revived the series in 1984 and ended in a split. The Bucs started it with their third trip to the Meadowlands, so of course the game ended in a 17-14 Giants win. The game was dominated by each team's star player, as James Wilder ran for 112 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 65 more yards, but the Giants' Lawrence Taylor sacked Steve DeBerg four times. Adger Armstrong scored on a one-yard run after a 35-yard catch-and-run by Wilder to pull the Bucs within three points with four minutes to play, but New York's offense got three first downs and was able to run out the clock. The Giants then came to Tampa in Week 11 and for the first time in the series the Bucs won a close game. Wilder got another 99 yards and a touchdown, going over 1,000 yards for the season and DeBerg threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kevin House to tie the game at 10-10 in the third quarter. The Buccaneers scored the next 10 points and then held on for a 20-17 win when Wilder recovered a Giants onside kick attempt. Somehow the Bucs held Taylor without a sack, which made a significant difference in the outcome.