Glazer Family Foundation to Bring Boy Scouts to Cleveland Game

WHAT: The Glazer Family Foundation will host 100 members of the Boy Scouts of America at the Buccaneers` pre-season game against the Cleveland Browns. The Boy Scouts, who are from Hillsborough, Polk and Volusia counties, will serve as the first of many youth groups the Glazer Family Foundation will host at every Buccaneers game throughout the season. The Boy Scouts were selected to attend the Buccaneers game based on a merit system established by their respective troops.

Currently in its first year of existence, the Glazer Family Foundation is dedicated to developing ways to assist charitable and educational causes for the youth in the greater Tampa Bay and Central Florida communities. The Foundation works with established non-profit organizations and strives to help create programs that advocate positive social development for children.

WHO: Members of the Gulf Ridge Council Boy Scout troops from College Hill, Robles Park, the Bartow Housing Authority, Haines City and Oakland, as well as boys from the Central Florida Council's Daytona Beach troop will attend the game.

WHEN: Saturday, August 14 Buccaneers vs. Browns pre-season game

TIME: The Boy Scouts will arrive at 6:30 p.m. At 7:00 p.m., the group will participate in a photo shoot on the field with team Owner/President Malcolm Glazer.

WHERE: The troops will be seated in the south end zone, section 123 of Raymond James Stadium.