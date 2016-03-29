Glazer: Taking Stadium to Another Level

"You look at how the NFL touches communities, it really is an unbelievable thing to be a part of. It's getting stronger and stronger and that's through the work of a good, hard-working, smart people, on the field and off the field."

Glazer's Buccaneers, specifically, are in the midst of improving in one of the areas he mentions above; even while the league was gathered across the state, much-anticipated renovations were in the works at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs' home since 1998. The extensive upgrades will be an ongoing process that extends beyond 2016, but Tampa Bay fans will see significant improvements when they attend games this coming fall.

HEADLINES: STADIUM RENOVATIONS UNDER WAY



"The renovations will be done over two phases, part of it done this year, including the videoboards and other video technology," said Glazer. "There's no question when it's done that fans will see great changes to the experience at Raymond James Stadium.