Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Glazer: Taking Stadium to Another Level

Buccaneers Co-Chairman Joel Glazer says the renovations underway at Raymond James Stadium will make an already unique and exciting game day experience even better in 2016 and beyond.

Mar 29, 2016 at 08:20 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Photos: Raymond James Stadium Renovations

A look at updates being made to Raymond James Stadium.

March 26
March 26

March 28
March 28

April 6
April 6

April 15
April 15

May 2
May 2

May 10
May 10

May 17
May 17

May 23
May 23

June 6
June 6

June 6
June 6

June 13
June 13

June 20
June 20

June 27
June 27

July 5
July 5

July 11
July 11

July 18
July 18

July 19
July 19

July 26
July 26

August 1
August 1

Last week, owners, coaches and executives of all 32 NFL teams gathered in Boca Raton, Florida, for the league's Annual Meeting. Issues regarding player safety, competitiveness and sportsmanship were discussed, and a handful of rule changes were enacted. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Chairman Joel Glazer, who spoke to Buccaneers.com between meetings last Tuesday, said that such collaborative efforts continue to make a very strong game even stronger.

](http://www.buccaneers.com/news/article-1/Update-Raymond-James-Stadium-Renovations/fe0e207c-2a6c-4b96-a80b-166306ed62bf)"The strength of the NFL has always been 32 teams working together with the best interests, first, of the National Football League, and then individual interests," said Glazer. "If you look at where the NFL's been over the years and where it is now, there's the unbelievable popularity of football. You look at the success of the league on and off the field, you look at the stadiums, innovation, technology. We're always trying to move things forward.

"You look at how the NFL touches communities, it really is an unbelievable thing to be a part of. It's getting stronger and stronger and that's through the work of a good, hard-working, smart people, on the field and off the field."

Glazer's Buccaneers, specifically, are in the midst of improving in one of the areas he mentions above; even while the league was gathered across the state, much-anticipated renovations were in the works at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs' home since 1998. The extensive upgrades will be an ongoing process that extends beyond 2016, but Tampa Bay fans will see significant improvements when they attend games this coming fall.

"The renovations will be done over two phases, part of it done this year, including the videoboards and other video technology," said Glazer. "There's no question when it's done that fans will see great changes to the experience at Raymond James Stadium.

"It's always been a very fun atmosphere, but all these changes will take it to another level and on par with any other stadium in the National Football League. We have a unique experience at our stadium that you don't find other places. When people see what happens this year, everything they've enjoyed is just going to be taken to another level."

Who to Root For | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans 

Other than their own game against the Jaguars, the Buccaneers should be interested in the outcome of several contests … Suggestions for which teams to root for in each matchup that matters in Week 16

Baker Mayfield Leads by Being "One of the Guys"

It didn't take long for QB Baker Mayfield to capture the Bucs' locker room in his first year in Tampa, and Head Coach Todd Bowles said Mayfield's leadership has been invaluable in the team's pursuit of its playoff goals

Buccaneers-Jaguars Injury Report Dec. 20: Vea, Godwin, Gholston Practiced in a Limited Fashion 

A look at Wednesday's injury report ahead of the Week 16 matchup 

Baker Mayfield Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

After becoming the first visiting quarterback ever to post a perfect passer rating in Lambeau Field, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15, the fourth POTW award of his career

Updates: Baker Mayfield Voted FedEx Air Player of the Week

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Baker Mayfield on Being Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. QB Mayfield discussed taking things one day at a time, focusing on the upcoming game against the Jaguars and how his teammates led to him being the player of the week.

Todd Bowles on Baker Mayfield's Impact on the Team, 'Can't Say Enough' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. HC Bowles discussed the Bucs 'trending forward' health wise, needing 'all hands-on deck' and the impressive play of CB Zyon McCollum & LB K.J. Britt.

Rondé Barber Reviews the Bucs' Best Plays in Lambeau | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best plays from their Week 15 win vs. the Green Bay Packers.

10 Mike Evans Catches that Made History

A closer look at the catch that put Mike Evans over 1,000 yards in each of his first 10 seasons, with help from the man himself

Jaguars-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 16

The Bucs and Jags have had opposite streaks over the past three weeks but are both leading their respective divisions, and Jacksonville will bring a turnover-happy defense and a wide array of pass-catchers to Tampa in Week 16

Devin White on the Linebacker Brotherhood, 'All About Winning' | Press Conference

Linebacker Devin White spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. LB White discussed the impact HC Todd Bowles has had in his life and coming back strong from his foot injury.

Shaq Barrett on Doing Whatever it Takes to Get to the Playoffs | Press Conference

Outside Linebacker Shaq Barrett spoke to the media following Wednesday's Week 16 practice. LB Barrett discussed his desire to get to the quarterback and the keys to defeat Jacksonville.

Baker Mayfield's Road to Perfection, How to Keep Winning Streak Going | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott celebrate Baker's perfect game and the Bucs' win streak, answer fan question and digress into such topics as Barbie, lemurs and Electric Football.

Rakim Jarrett Designated to Return from IR

The Buccaneers opened a 21-day window on Wednesday for rookie WR Rakim Jarrett to practice with the team, during which he can be added back to the active roster at any time

Photos: Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation "Passing the Joy" Event

View photos of the Baker and Emily Mayfield Foundation "Passing the Joy" holiday event at the Boys and Girls Club on December 19, 2023.

Scouting Report: Jaguars' Top Game Wreckers | Week 16 

A look at the Jaguars' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

Baker Finds Rachaad, Rachaad Does the Rest | Highlight

Baker Mayfield completes a pass to Rachaad White for a 26-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Bucs' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

Playoff Push 2023: Bucs Remain in NFC South's Top Spot

Tampa Bay's win in Green Bay kept them in a tie for first with the Saints in their division, and they have a head-to-head tiebreaker from a Week Four win in New Orleans

Mike Evans Reacts to Each 1,000 Yard Catch

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans offers insight into each catch from his 10 year career that eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark.

Todd Bowles on Winning Three in a Row, How to Finish Strong | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles on the weekly radio show.
