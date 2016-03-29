Glazer: Taking Stadium to Another Level

A look at updates being made to Raymond James Stadium.
Last week, owners, coaches and executives of all 32 NFL teams gathered in Boca Raton, Florida, for the league's Annual Meeting. Issues regarding player safety, competitiveness and sportsmanship were discussed, and a handful of rule changes were enacted. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Co-Chairman Joel Glazer, who spoke to Buccaneers.com between meetings last Tuesday, said that such collaborative efforts continue to make a very strong game even stronger.
"The strength of the NFL has always been 32 teams working together with the best interests, first, of the National Football League, and then individual interests," said Glazer. "If you look at where the NFL's been over the years and where it is now, there's the unbelievable popularity of football. You look at the success of the league on and off the field, you look at the stadiums, innovation, technology. We're always trying to move things forward.
"You look at how the NFL touches communities, it really is an unbelievable thing to be a part of. It's getting stronger and stronger and that's through the work of a good, hard-working, smart people, on the field and off the field."
Glazer's Buccaneers, specifically, are in the midst of improving in one of the areas he mentions above; even while the league was gathered across the state, much-anticipated renovations were in the works at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs' home since 1998. The extensive upgrades will be an ongoing process that extends beyond 2016, but Tampa Bay fans will see significant improvements when they attend games this coming fall.
HEADLINES: STADIUM RENOVATIONS UNDER WAY
"The renovations will be done over two phases, part of it done this year, including the videoboards and other video technology," said Glazer. "There's no question when it's done that fans will see great changes to the experience at Raymond James Stadium.
"It's always been a very fun atmosphere, but all these changes will take it to another level and on par with any other stadium in the National Football League. We have a unique experience at our stadium that you don't find other places. When people see what happens this year, everything they've enjoyed is just going to be taken to another level."