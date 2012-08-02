Goodell may discipline Lions' Fairley

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has met with the players' union and teams about what can be done after a series of offseason arrests.

Goodell was in Detroit on Thursday, visiting the Lions during training camp. He says he may discipline defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who is charged with marijuana possession and a DUI in two separate cases in Alabama, before the courts have their say.

The league has already suspended Detroit running back Mikel Leshoure for two games for off-field conduct.

Fairley faces an Aug. 14 trial after pleading not guilty to charges including driving under the influence and attempting to elude police. He also faces a Nov. 27 hearing on the pot charge.