Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Goodell may discipline Lions' Fairley

Lions-Goodell

Aug 02, 2012 at 06:52 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has met with the players' union and teams about what can be done after a series of offseason arrests.

Goodell was in Detroit on Thursday, visiting the Lions during training camp. He says he may discipline defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who is charged with marijuana possession and a DUI in two separate cases in Alabama, before the courts have their say.

The league has already suspended Detroit running back Mikel Leshoure for two games for off-field conduct.

Fairley faces an Aug. 14 trial after pleading not guilty to charges including driving under the influence and attempting to elude police. He also faces a Nov. 27 hearing on the pot charge.

Fairley was a first-round draft pick in 2011.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15

The Buccaneers will face off against a surging Cincinnati Bengals team in Week 15, and there are several players to monitor

news

Tom Brady: There's No Quit in the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers know their ultimate goals for 2022 are still within reach with four games left in the regular season, and QB Tom Brady insists he and his teammates are still fighting as hard as ever to achieve them

news

Buccaneers-Bengals Injury Report Dec. 15: Tryon-Shoyinka, Winfield Jr., Wirfs Practiced in Limited Fashion

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup

news

How to Watch: Bengals vs. Buccaneers

How to watch, listen, livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Advertising