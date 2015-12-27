Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Bears

The Bears lead the Buccaneers, 13-7, at halftime of their Week 16 matchup.

Dec 27, 2015 at 06:14 AM
2015-12-27-Bears-Story-Winston-1.jpg

The Buccaneers enter halftime trailing the Bears, 13-7, at Raymond James Stadium. It is the Bucs' final home game of the 2015 season.

Tampa Bay got on the board first, with Doug Martin scoring on a four-yard touchdown run. Jeremiah George blocked a Bears punt deep inside Chicago territory and Howard Jones jumped on top of it, setting the Bucs up with a first-and-goal inside the five. Martin scored on the very next play.

The Bears tied the game at seven in the second quarter when Ka'Deem Carey scored on a one-yard touchdown run. Chicago then took the lead with Robbie Gould booting a 26-yard field goal with three minutes to play in the first half. Another field goal in the final seconds of the first half sent Chicago into the locker room with a six-point lead.

Mike Evans leads the Bucs in receptions with three. His quarterback, Jameis Winston, has completed five of nine passes for 60 yards. Doug Martin, who is battling for the NFL's rushing title as the season comes to an end, has carried the ball eight times for 24 yards.

Keith Tandy, who stepped in for an injured Chris Conte at safety, leads the Bucs in tackles with seven, including one for a loss. Fellow safety Bradley McDougald has six while Gerald McCoy recorded the Bucs' only sack of the first half.

The Buccaneers are set to receive at the start of the second half.

