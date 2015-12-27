Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Bears

Tampa Bay got on the board first, with Doug Martin scoring on a four-yard touchdown run. Jeremiah George blocked a Bears punt deep inside Chicago territory and Howard Jones jumped on top of it, setting the Bucs up with a first-and-goal inside the five. Martin scored on the very next play.

The Bears tied the game at seven in the second quarter when Ka'Deem Carey scored on a one-yard touchdown run. Chicago then took the lead with Robbie Gould booting a 26-yard field goal with three minutes to play in the first half. Another field goal in the final seconds of the first half sent Chicago into the locker room with a six-point lead.