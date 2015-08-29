Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Browns

A quick look at the first half.

Aug 29, 2015 at 01:18 PM
Bucs-Browns-Halftime-600.jpg

At the midpoint of their third preseason game, the Buccaneers trail the Browns, 17-7.

The Browns started off hot, forcing a three-and-out on the Bucs' first drive and returning the following punt for a touchdown. Cleveland added another touchdown later in the first quarter when Josh McCown connected with Brian Hartline for a three-yard touchdown. The play was initially ruled incomplete but the Browns challenged and won, extending their lead to 14-0.

A 36-yard field goal to start the second quarter extended Cleveland's lead to 17-0.

The Bucs got on the board with nine minutes to go in the half when Doug Martin took a 19-yard run for a touchdown. The score was set up by a 26-yard reception by Vincent Jackson on the previous play.

Lavonte David had a stellar half, recording six tackles, the most on the team. Mike Jenkins and Kwon Alexander turned heads on defense as well. Jenkins laid a vicious hit on a receiver on a third down to force an incompletion in the second quarter while Alexander applied a big hit to McCown right before the half.

The Browns will receive to start the second half.

