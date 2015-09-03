Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

At the half, the Buccaneers lead the Dolphins, 15-10.

Sep 03, 2015 at 01:30 PM
Most of the starters didn't take the field on Thursday night, presenting an opportunity for some of the younger players on the Bucs' roster. Behind an impressive performance from wide receiver Adam Humphries, the Bucs lead the Dolphins, 15-10, at halftime in the final preseason game of the 2015 season.

Humphries leads the Buccaneers in both receptions in receiving yards, hauling in four passes for 62 yards. He was on the receiving end of the Bucs' lone touchdown, catching a four-yard pass from Mike Glennon on the team's second drive. A rookie, Humphries was undrafted out of Clemson and earned an invitation to training camp through a tryout.

The score was set up by a muffed Miami punt, which was recovered by safety Keith Tandy.

Just days after signing with the Bucs, Kyle Brindza made his presence known, booting two bombs, one from 57 yards and another from 55. The Bucs picked up two more points after capitalizing on a high snap in Miami's end zone for a safety.  

Mike Glennon played the entire half, completing 11 of 20 passes for 141 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Bobby Rainey's 19 rushing yards are a team-high while Khaseem Greene leads the team in tackles.

