Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars

Behind a dominant performance from Doug Martin, the Buccaneers lead the Jaguars, 20-14, at halftime during their Week 5 matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Martin has picked up 93 yards on 13 carries, an average of 7.2 yards per attempt, and has scored twice, once on the ground and once in the air. He has 116 yards of total offense through two quarters.
Photos from Buccaneers vs. Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium.
Jameis Winston had a strong half as well. The rookie quarterback has completed eight of 10 passes for 104 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He's averaging 10.4 yards per attempt.
Brandon Myers leads the Buccaneers in receiving, catching two passes for 34 yards. Mike Evans and Martin also have two receptions.
The Bucs defense has forced one turnover, coming off of a Bradley McDougald interception, and sacked Blake Bortles three times. Earning two of those sacks was linebacker Howard Jones, who is playing in his first NFL regular season games. Kwon Alexander and Alterraun Verner teamed up to record the Bucs' third sack of the first half.
LISTEN: RADIO PLAY-BY-PLAY
The Buccaneers have 12 first downs compared to Jacksonville's 10 and lead in total offensive yards and time of possession. Jacksonville will receive to start the second half.