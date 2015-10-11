Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars

The Buccaneers lead the Jaguars at halftime of their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 11, 2015 at 06:00 AM

Behind a dominant performance from Doug Martin, the Buccaneers lead the Jaguars, 20-14, at halftime during their Week 5 matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

WATCH: DOUG MARTIN'S RECEIVING TOUCHDOWN

Martin has picked up 93 yards on 13 carries, an average of 7.2 yards per attempt, and has scored twice, once on the ground and once in the air. He has 116 yards of total offense through two quarters.

Photos: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars, Week 5

Photos from Buccaneers vs. Jaguars at Raymond James Stadium.

QB Jameis Winston
1 / 54
WR Vincent Jackson
2 / 54
LB Danny Lansanah, DT Gerald McCoy
3 / 54
DT Gerald McCoy, LB Danny Lansanah
4 / 54
RB Doug Martin
5 / 54
RB Doug Martin
6 / 54
S Bradley McDougald, S Chris Conte
7 / 54
RB Doug Martin
8 / 54
RB Doug Martin
9 / 54
RB Doug Martin
10 / 54
RB Doug Martin
11 / 54
LB Lavonte David
12 / 54
DE Howard Jones
13 / 54
RB Bobby Rainey
14 / 54
RB Bobby Rainey
15 / 54
RB Bobby Rainey
16 / 54
RB Doug Martin
17 / 54
RB Doug Martin
18 / 54
RB Doug Martin
19 / 54
TE Brandon Myers
20 / 54
RB Doug Martin
21 / 54
LB Kwon Alexander
22 / 54
S Bradley McDougald
23 / 54
RB Charles Sims
24 / 54
WR Mike Evans
25 / 54
RB Charles Sims
26 / 54
DE Howard Jones
27 / 54
RB Bobby Rainey
28 / 54
WR Mike Evans
29 / 54
Bucs Defense
30 / 54
LB Kwon Alexander
31 / 54
S Bradley McDougald, S Major Wright
32 / 54
LB Lavonte David
33 / 54
RB Charles Sims
34 / 54
WR Mike Evans
35 / 54
K Connor Barth
36 / 54
DE George Johnson
37 / 54
DE Jacquies Smith
38 / 54
DE Jacquies Smith, Bucs Defense
39 / 54
DE Jacquies Smith
40 / 54
WR Vincent Jackson
41 / 54
LB Lavonte David
42 / 54
RB Charles Sims
43 / 54
RB Doug Martin
44 / 54
DT Clinton McDonald
45 / 54
WR Vincent Jackson
46 / 54
LB Lavonte David
47 / 54
LB Lavonte David
48 / 54
RB Charles Sims
49 / 54
RB Charles Sims
50 / 54
RB Charles Sims
51 / 54
RB Doug Martin
52 / 54
LB Danny Lansanah
53 / 54
RB Charles Sims
54 / 54
Jameis Winston had a strong half as well. The rookie quarterback has completed eight of 10 passes for 104 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He's averaging 10.4 yards per attempt.

Brandon Myers leads the Buccaneers in receiving, catching two passes for 34 yards. Mike Evans and Martin also have two receptions.

The Bucs defense has forced one turnover, coming off of a Bradley McDougald interception, and sacked Blake Bortles three times. Earning two of those sacks was linebacker Howard Jones, who is playing in his first NFL regular season games. Kwon Alexander and Alterraun Verner teamed up to record the Bucs' third sack of the first half.

LISTEN: RADIO PLAY-BY-PLAY

The Buccaneers have 12 first downs compared to Jacksonville's 10 and lead in total offensive yards and time of possession. Jacksonville will receive to start the second half.  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

