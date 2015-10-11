Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars

Jameis Winston had a strong half as well. The rookie quarterback has completed eight of 10 passes for 104 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He's averaging 10.4 yards per attempt.

Brandon Myers leads the Buccaneers in receiving, catching two passes for 34 yards. Mike Evans and Martin also have two receptions.

The Bucs defense has forced one turnover, coming off of a Bradley McDougald interception, and sacked Blake Bortles three times. Earning two of those sacks was linebacker Howard Jones, who is playing in his first NFL regular season games. Kwon Alexander and Alterraun Verner teamed up to record the Bucs' third sack of the first half.