Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Saints

An update from halftime of the Buccaneers' Week 14 matchup against the Saints.

Dec 13, 2015 at 06:13 AM
The Buccaneers enter halftime trailing the Saints, 17-7, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Saints started off the first half hot, jumping out to a 14-0 lead. Both of New Orleans' touchdowns have been scored by Marques Colston after he caught a three-yard score in the first quarter and added a one-yard touchdown in the second. Colston's quarterback, Drew Brees, has completed 19 of 22 passes for 196 yards, in addition to the two touchdowns.

Trailing by two scores, the Bucs fired back. Doug Martin scored on a 14-yard run to cut New Orleans' lead to seven. The score was set up by an 18-yard run by Jameis Winston earlier in the drive.

New Orleans added a field goal with a minute to play in the first half to extend their lead to 10 before Connor Barth added a field goal of his own with time running out in the half to make the score, 17-10.

Martin has 30 yards on six carries while Winston has completed seven of 13 passes for 70 yards. Neither Winston or Brees has turned the ball over thus far.

Lavonte David leads the Bucs in tackles with six, including one for a loss, while Bruce Carter is second on the tem with five. Carter was propelled into the starting lineup with Kwon Alexander serving a four-game suspension.

The Saints are set to receive at the start of the second half.

