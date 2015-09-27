Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Texans

Early in the second quarter, rookie kicker Kyle Brindza connected on a 58-yard field goal, the second-longest in team history. He is also the first Buccaneer to kick field goals of 55 yards or longer in consecutive games; he hit four of five against New Orleans last week with a long of 55.

Houston got on the board first when Ryan Mallett connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a five-yard touchdown five minutes into the game.