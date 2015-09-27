Halftime Report: Buccaneers vs. Texans

At halftime, the Buccaneers lead the Texans, 9-7, during their Week 3 matchup in Houston.
Running back Charles Sims scored the Bucs only touchdown, catching a bubble screen from Jameis Winston and bringing it 32 yards for a score. Winston has completed eight of 16 passes so far for 140 yards, an average of 8.8 yards per attempt.
Mid-way through the first quarter, Winston connected with Vincent Jackson for 19 yards, marking Jackson's 500th career reception.
Just 124 players have caught 500 passes or more in their career and only 14 active players have reached the milestone.
Mike Evans has had a successful half as well. Evans, a Texas native who grew up in the Houston area, leads the Bucs with three receptions for 54 yards, including a 20-yarder.
Early in the second quarter, rookie kicker Kyle Brindza connected on a 58-yard field goal, the second-longest in team history. He is also the first Buccaneer to kick field goals of 55 yards or longer in consecutive games; he hit four of five against New Orleans last week with a long of 55.
Houston got on the board first when Ryan Mallett connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a five-yard touchdown five minutes into the game.
Lavonte David leads the Bucs in tackles with nine while Kwon Alexander recorded the first interception of his career to set up Sims' touchdown. Alexander has five tackles, one of which was for a loss.