Hardy Nickerson to Join Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Race

On Saturday, July 17, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Hardy Nickerson will be one of six NFL players helping create awareness and raise funds for the treatment of breast cancer. Nickerson will join Atlanta Falcons RB Jamal Anderson, Kansas City Chiefs TE Tony Gonzalez, Baltimore Ravens T Jonathan Ogden, New York Giants CB Jason Sehorn and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kordell Stewart as participants in the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation Race For The Cure 5K event in Aspen, Colorado.

Nickerson will help start the event, participate in the race and hand out roses to breast cancer survivors. More than 3,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate.

The NFL will be on hand to film a Public Service Announcement to support the league`s new sponsorship of the Race for the Cure. The PSA will air nationally during broadcasts of NFL games and during primetime and daytime programming during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Buccaneers RB Warrick Dunn carried out a similar roll for the Race for the Cure in April when the event took place in St. Petersburg.