Hardy Nickerson to Lead Field Trip to University of Florida

WHAT: As part of his annual "Education Expedition," Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Hardy Nickerson will accompany a group of 10 high school juniors and seniors on an educational field trip to the University of Florida. During the trip, the students will tour the UF campus and meet university counselors, administrators, coaches and student-athletes. Nickerson plans to give the students an idea of what college life is all about and show them the standards they will need to meet in order to gain admittance into college.