Hardy Nickerson to Lead Field Trip to University of Florida

WHAT: As part of his annual "Education Expedition," Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Hardy Nickerson will accompany a group of 10 high school juniors and seniors on an educational field trip to the University of Florida. During the trip, the students will tour the UF campus and meet university counselors, administrators, coaches and student-athletes. Nickerson plans to give the students an idea of what college life is all about and show them the standards they will need to meet in order to gain admittance into college.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 28
SCHEDULE: 7:30 a.m. Students meet Nickerson at One Buccaneer Place 8:00 a.m. Depart One Buccaneer Place for Gainesville 10:00 a.m. Arrive at the University of Florida football stadium. The bus will park outside Gate 6 on the east side of "Touchdown Terrace". 10:30 a.m. Tour of UF Admissions Offices 11:00 a.m. Talk with UF coaches at athletic center 11:30 a.m. Lunch at Gator Corner 12:30 p.m. Tour of campus 2:00 p.m. Discussion panel with student athletes 2:30 p.m. Comments from coaches 3:00 p.m. Depart Gainesville for Tampa 6:00 p.m. Return to One Buccaneer Place
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: Jenny Egger Townley Community Relations Media Coordinator Tampa Bay Buccaneers 813-870-2700, ext. 296