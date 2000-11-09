Head Games

QB Shaun King was under the weather on Thursday but should be fine by Sunday





Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Shaun King, who will be featured on this Saturday's Fox-TV "NFL Under the Helmet Show," has been diagnosed with tonsillitis.

After feeling fatigued on Wednesday but still participating fully in practice, King came in on Thursday with symptoms that included a sore throat and headaches. He was diagnosed with tonsillitis – not serious enough to require surgery – and is being treated with rest and antibiotics.

King will likely be added to the Buccaneers' injury report, but he is expected to play on Sunday. He is at least the third Buccaneer to contract tonsillitis since the season began, joining third-string QB Joe Hamilton and starting DE Marcus Jones.

As a comparison, for the purposes of gauging King's Sunday availability, Jones was diagnosed with his case of tonsillitis on Sunday, as the Bucs played the Atlanta Falcons. Jones practiced fully on Wednesday, three days later. The training staff indicates that King may miss some practice time in the next two days, but is confident he'll be ready for the Green Bay game at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

In the meantime, Buccaneers fans can get an inside look at King's rise from a high school star in St. Petersburg to the starting quarterback of his hometown NFL team on Fox-TV's popular magazine show, "NFL Under the Helmet."

King will take fans "Back in the Day," as he discusses his first moments on the football field. King, who has thrown for seven touchdowns the past two weeks, goes back to Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he threw 32 touchdowns his senior year.

"Under the Helmet," the NFL's teen-driven magazine show, produced by NFL Films, features the best of the NFL and the world of contemporary music.

This week's "NFL Under the Helmet" will air on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. (check local listings) on Fox-TV. Also on this week's show are features on Kansas City TE Tony Gonzalez, Minnesota WR Randy Moss and Buffalo QB Doug Flutie.

Gonzalez has established himself as one of the NFL's premier tight ends. He has reached 100 yards receiving in four consecutive games, a record for tight ends. "Under the Helmet" will pay tribute to Gonzalez, airing his best career highlights to the Good Charlotte tune "Little Things."

Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss will give viewers an inside look at the Monday Night Football matchup between Minnesota and Green Bay. Moss wore a microphone during the game and fans will listen to his comments from his six-catch, 130-yard performance against the Packers.

De La Soul's "All Good?" will accompany the best plays from Week 10 action and Bills quarterback Doug Flutie and his son will be featured. "Under the Helmet" will also take us to Philadelphia to spend gameday with Eagles mascot Swoop.