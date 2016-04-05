Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: 2016 NFL Draft Preparations

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Apr 04, 2016 at 10:48 PM
Buccaneers.com

Don Banks' First-Round Mock Draft

See how Sports Illustrated Senior Writer Don Banks predicts Round 1 of the 2016 NFL Draft.

DEN - Connor Cook, QB
1 / 31
  1. DEN - Connor Cook, QB
CAR - Germain Ifedi, OT
2 / 31
  1. CAR - Germain Ifedi, OT
AZ - Robert Nkemdiche, DT
3 / 31
  1. AZ - Robert Nkemdiche, DT
KC - William Jackson, CB
4 / 31
  1. KC - William Jackson, CB
GB - A'Shawn Robinson, DT
5 / 31
  1. GB - A'Shawn Robinson, DT
SEA - Cody Whitehair, OL
6 / 31
  1. SEA - Cody Whitehair, OL
PIT - Eli Apple, CB
7 / 31
  1. PIT - Eli Apple, CB
CIN - Corey Coleman, WR
8 / 31
  1. CIN - Corey Coleman, WR  
MIN - Will Fuller, WR
9 / 31
  1. MIN - Will Fuller, WR
HOU - Josh Doctson, WR
10 / 31
  1. HOU - Josh Doctson, WR
WAS - Reggie Ragland
11 / 31
  1. WAS - Reggie Ragland
NYJ - Leonard Floyd, OLB
12 / 31
  1. NYJ - Leonard Floyd, OLB
BUF - Noah Spence, DE
13 / 31
  1. BUF - Noah Spence, DE
IND - Taylor Decker, OT
14 / 31
  1. IND - Taylor Decker, OT
ATL - Sheldon Rankins, DT
15 / 31
  1. ATL - Sheldon Rankins, DT
DET- Laquon Treadwell, WR
16 / 31
  1. DET- Laquon Treadwell, WR
LA - Paxton Lynch, QB
17 / 31
  1. LA - Paxton Lynch, QB
OAK - Mackensie Alexander, CB
18 / 31
  1. OAK - Mackensie Alexander, CB
MIA - Shaq Lawson, DE
19 / 31
  1. MIA - Shaq Lawson, DE
NO - Darron Lee, LB
20 / 31
  1. NO - Darron Lee, LB
CHI - Jack Conklin, OT
21 / 31
  1. CHI - Jack Conklin, OT
NYG - Ronnie Stanley, OT
22 / 31
  1. NYG - Ronnie Stanley, OT
TB - Vernon Hargreaves, CB
23 / 31
  1. TB - Vernon Hargreaves, CB
PHI - Ezekiel Elliott, RB
24 / 31
  1. PHI - Ezekiel Elliott, RB
SF - Carson Wentz, QB
25 / 31
  1. SF - Carson Wentz, QB
BAL - Joey Bosa, DE
26 / 31
  1. BAL - Joey Bosa, DE
JAX - Myles Jack, LB
27 / 31
  1. JAX - Myles Jack, LB
DAL - DeForest Buckner, DE
28 / 31
  1. DAL - DeForest Buckner, DE
SD - Jalen Ramsey, S
29 / 31
  1. SD - Jalen Ramsey, S
CLE - Jared Goff, QB
30 / 31
  1. CLE - Jared Goff, QB
TEN - Laremy Tunsil, OT
31 / 31
  1. TEN - Laremy Tunsil, OT
Fox Sports:  Jameis Winston would take a pay cut if Bucs Draft Jalen Ramsey
CBSSports.com: 2016 NFL Mock Draft: Bucs build up pass rush with Lawson
NFL.com: 2016 NFL Draft: Top five needs for all 32 teams
ESPN: Bucs Preparing to begin First Offseason program under Koetter
BucsNation: Reviewing the Buccaneers 2010 Draft
Pewter Report: 2016 NFL Draft: The Last Five Selections at Number 74
JoeBucsFan: Koetter Likes 8-Man Rotation[

