Headlines: 2016 NFL Draft Preparations

On a Christmas Eve Victory edition of the show, host T.J. Rives returns to re-live the Buccaneers 30-12 win over the Jaguars Sunday night. That's now 4 wins in a row and he has insight and perspective from field level on the win. Plus, get all the great highlights from Buccaneers Radio and interviews with the likes of QB Baker Mayfield, WR Mike Evans, S Antione Winfield, Jr. and coach Todd Bowles. Ho. Ho. Ho. The Bucs are on the cusp of the playoffs late in the year and you can enjoy all of the big moments right here on "Nothing But Bucs!"