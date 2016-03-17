Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Headlines: All About Robert Ayers

A sampling of media reports on the Buccaneers today.

Mar 17, 2016 at 02:17 AM

Daniel Jeremiah's Mock Draft, 4.0

NFL Media analyst, Daniel Jeremiah predicts his 2016 NFL first round picks

Pick No. 31 - Denver : Chris Jones, Mississippi State. DT
1 / 31

Pick No. 31 - Denver : Chris Jones, Mississippi State. DT

Pick No. 30 - Carolina : Artie Burns, Miami. CB
2 / 31

Pick No. 30 - Carolina : Artie Burns, Miami. CB

Pick No. 29 - Arizona: Paxton Lynch, Memphis. QB
3 / 31

Pick No. 29 - Arizona: Paxton Lynch, Memphis. QB

Pick No. 28 - Kansas City: William Jackson III, Houston. CB
4 / 31

Pick No. 28 - Kansas City: William Jackson III, Houston. CB

Pick No.27 - Green Bay : Andrew Billings, Baylor. NT
5 / 31

Pick No.27 - Green Bay : Andrew Billings, Baylor. NT  

Pick No. 26 - Seattle : Eli Apple, Ohio State. CB
6 / 31

Pick No. 26 - Seattle : Eli Apple, Ohio State. CB

Pick No. 25 - Pittsburg : Mackensie Alexander, Clemson. CB
7 / 31

Pick No. 25 - Pittsburg : Mackensie Alexander, Clemson. CB

Pick No. 24 -Cincinnati: A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama. DT
8 / 31

Pick No. 24 -Cincinnati: A'Shawn Robinson, Alabama. DT

Pick No. 23 - Minnesota: Josh Doctson, TCU. WR
9 / 31

Pick No. 23 - Minnesota: Josh Doctson, TCU. WR

Pick No. 22 - Houston: Will Fuller, Notre Dame. WR
10 / 31

Pick No. 22 - Houston: Will Fuller, Notre Dame. WR

Pick No. 21 - Washington : Jarran Reed, Alabama. DT
11 / 31

Pick No. 21 - Washington : Jarran Reed, Alabama. DT

Pick No. 20 - New York Jets : Leonard Floyd, Gerogia. LB
12 / 31

Pick No. 20 - New York Jets : Leonard Floyd, Gerogia. LB

Pick No. 19 - Buffalo : Darron Lee, Ohio State. OLB
13 / 31

 Pick No. 19 - Buffalo : Darron Lee, Ohio State. OLB

Pick No. 18 - Indianapolis : Taylor Decker, Ohio State. OT
14 / 31

Pick No. 18 - Indianapolis : Taylor Decker, Ohio State. OT

Pick No. 17 - Atlanta: Reggie Ragland, Alabama. ILB
15 / 31

Pick No. 17 - Atlanta: Reggie Ragland, Alabama. ILB

Pick No. 16 - Detrioit : Kevin Dodd, Clemson. DE
16 / 31

Pick No. 16 - Detrioit : Kevin Dodd, Clemson. DE

Pick No. 15 - Los Angeles : Corey Coleman, Baylor. WR
17 / 31

Pick No. 15 - Los Angeles : Corey Coleman, Baylor. WR

Pick No. 14 - Oakland : Jack Conklin, Michigan State. OT
18 / 31

Pick No. 14 - Oakland : Jack Conklin, Michigan State. OT

Pick No. 13 - Miami: Shaq Lawson, Clemson. DE
19 / 31

Pick No. 13 - Miami: Shaq Lawson, Clemson. DE

Pick No. 12 - New Orleans : Sheldon Rankins, Louisville. DT
20 / 31

Pick No. 12 - New Orleans : Sheldon Rankins, Louisville. DT

Pick No. 11 - Chicago : Carson Wentz, North Dakota State. QB
21 / 31

Pick No. 11 - Chicago : Carson Wentz, North Dakota State. QB

Pick No. 10 - New York Giants: Laquon Treadwell, Mississippi. WR
22 / 31

Pick No. 10 - New York Giants: Laquon Treadwell, Mississippi. WR

Pick No. 9 - Tampa Bay: Vernon Hargreaves, Florida. CB
23 / 31

Pick No. 9 - Tampa Bay: Vernon Hargreaves, Florida. CB

Pick No. 8 - Philadelphia : Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State. RB
24 / 31

Pick No. 8 - Philadelphia : Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio State. RB

Pick No. 7 - San Francisco : Jared Goff, California. QB
25 / 31

Pick No. 7 - San Francisco : Jared Goff, California. QB

Pick No. 6 - Baltimore : Ronnie Stanley, Norte Dame. OT
26 / 31

Pick No. 6 - Baltimore : Ronnie Stanley, Norte Dame. OT

Pick No. 5 - Jacksonville: Myles Jack, UCLA. OLB
27 / 31

Pick No. 5 - Jacksonville: Myles Jack, UCLA. OLB

Pick No. 4 - Dallas: Joey Bosa, Ohio State. DE
28 / 31

Pick No. 4 - Dallas: Joey Bosa, Ohio State. DE

Pick No. 3 - San Diego : Deforest Buckner, Oregon. DE
29 / 31

Pick No. 3 - San Diego : Deforest Buckner, Oregon. DE

Pick No. 2 - Cleveland : Jalen Ramsey, Florida State. CB
30 / 31

Pick No. 2 - Cleveland : Jalen Ramsey, Florida State. CB

Pick No. 1 - Tennessee: Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi . OT
31 / 31

Pick No. 1 - Tennessee: Laremy Tunsil, Mississippi . OT

The Tampa Bay Times: Ayers aims to post big numbers for Bucs
The Tampa Tribune: On paper, Bucs look improved after recent moves
NFL.com: Bucky Brooks releases fourth mock draft
ESPN: First Draft podcast on Bucs' draft needs
BucsNation: Draft profile: Deandre Houston-Carson
Pewter Report: Pewter Report's first-round mock draft
JoeBucsFan: No sack predictions from Ayers

Listen to Robert Ayers' conference call
Five remaining free agents to watch
Vincent Jackson signing ranks among the best
Mel Kiper releases third mock draft
Mock Draft Roundup, 5.0
Buccaneers sign CB Josh Robinson
Age not an issue for Brent Grimes
Brent Grimes to make an "immediate" impact

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

