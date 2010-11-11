Help Sack Hunger This Sunday!





This winter, millions of Americans will struggle to provide their families with sufficient food for the holiday season. During a time when many children will go hungry, the need now is greater than ever.

This weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can do their part to assist the Florida families who need it most.

When the Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, fans can help the Glazer Family Foundation, Raymond James Financial and Southern Ford Dealers "Sack Hunger" at the annual food collection drive. Volunteers from Feeding America Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries, Somebody Cares Tampa Bay and the St. Petersburg Free Clinic will accept donations at the yellow collection stations outside all gates and club entrances at Raymond James Stadium until the end of the first quarter.

Food items needed include:

Canned meats

Canned fruits and vegetables

Canned juices

Canned soups

Peanut butter

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 17 million households are unable to put food on the table at some point during the year and one-third of those families have to limit the amount they are eating. In the state of Florida, over 12 percent of households have to cut back on the quantity and quality of meals.

Fans who participate in the stadium food drive will not only be providing a much-needed service to local families but will also be putting themselves in position to win valuable team merchandise. Each fan who donates an item on Sunday will be entered into a drawing to win an authentic team-signed item. A raffle will be held during the game and the winner will be announced before the conclusion of the contest.

The Glazer Family Foundation is dedicated to assisting charitable and educational causes in the West Central Florida region. The Foundation aids established not-for-profit organizations that work with youth and families to help identify and create programs which support positive social and economic development within our communities. The Glazers, who own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, established the Foundation in 1999. Since that time, the Glazer Family Foundation has given millions of dollars in programs, grants, tickets and merchandise to the Tampa Bay area. Most recently, the Foundation donated $5 million toward the construction of a new children's museum in downtown Tampa, which opened on September 25, 2010 and is named the Glazer Children's Museum. Visit www.GlazerFamilyFoundation.org for more information.

Sunday's food collection drive is the fourth of six game-day drives the Glazer Family Foundation is conducting at Buccaneer home games this season. These remaining games will also feature collection drives: