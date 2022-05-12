Hertz Becomes Exclusive Rental Car Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Hertz announced today a multi-year partnership that designates Hertz as the Exclusive Rental Car Partner of the Buccaneers. Hertz will receive recognition as the team's newest Pewter Partner, the organization's most prestigious partnership level, as well as several first-ever collaborations.

"The Buccaneers are proud to welcome Hertz as our newest Pewter Partner," said Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer. "As an industry leader headquartered in Florida's Gulf Coast Region, Hertz has the same commitment to top-tier customer service that we value in our own business operations. This partnership includes many innovative elements and fan-focused initiatives that will continue to enhance the gameday experience at Raymond James Stadium."

The partnership kicked off during draft weekend with co-branded Hertz messages that posted on the Buccaneers' social channels welcoming the club's eight player selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The integrated alliance will introduce various programs and special gameday experiences for Hertz customers and Buccaneers fans. The centerpiece feature will include the Hertz 'Let's Go Lounge' – an exclusive VIP gameday experience for select customers including premium branded parking, pregame hospitality, luxury suite access & team merchandise. Plans include additional promotional support by the team for the "Hertz. Let's Go!" campaign featuring Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 'Hertz. Let's Go!' campaign launched in October 2021 and new ads will be airing this summer.

"We're thrilled to be the exclusive rental car partner of the Buccaneers and bring new and engaging experiences to football fans," said Hertz Senior Vice President of Marketing Eoghan Slye. "As a leader in our industry committed to excellence, it's important to align with others at the top of their game such as the Buccaneers."