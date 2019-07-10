Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How Bucs TE O.J. Howard Stacks Up Against the NFC South

Many experts have the Bucs’ third-year tight end on track for a breakout 2019 season, but how does he fare against his division peers?

Jul 10, 2019 at 07:00 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

190430_KZ_Phase2_027
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Numbers:

Austin Hooper: 16 games/7 starts, 71/88 receptions, 660 yards, 4 TDs, 41.3 YPG

Benjamin Watson: 16 games/4 starts, 35/46 receptions, 400 yards, 2 TDs, 25.0 YPG

Greg Olsen: 9 games/9 starts, 27/38 receptions, 291 yards, 4 TDs, 32.3 YPG

O.J. Howard: 10 games/8 starts, 34/48 receptions, 565 yards, 5 TDs, 56.5 YPG

For the purposes of this comparison, we'll rely heavily on what each tight end brings to the receiving game, given that blocking ability and in-game impact are a little bit tougher to qualify. It's also worth noting that tight end O.J. Howard had his season cut short due to injury and therefore only played in 10 games during the 2018 season. You'll see that doesn't end up mattering much, though.

Having a tight end that is equal parts receiver and blocker allows for a lot of creativity in an offense. Howard has been working furiously in the offseason to get better in his blocking capabilities but his pass-catching abilities were on full display last season. In the Bucs' home opener, Howard recorded a career-long 75-yard reception down the sideline during Tampa Bay's rout of Philadelphia at home. It was the second-longest reception by any tight end last season behind only an 85-yard grab by San Francisco's George Kittle. Howard ended the season tied for the sixth-most receiving touchdowns with five in just 10 games played. As a side note, Howard's fellow tight end, Cameron Brate, finished his season with six receiving touchdowns, nearly all of them coming from inside the red zone, tying him for fourth-most in the league. Given that there are two Tampa Bay tight ends that are heavily involved in the passing game, the fact that Howard's stats are as gaudy as they are becomes even more impressive.

What further sets Howard apart is his yards-per-reception average of 16.6. It's the highest mark in the league and a little bit better of an indicator to his receiving ability given that he didn't play a full season last year. The next-closest tight end to that mark in the NFC South is the New Orleans Saints' Benjamin Watson, who averages 11.4 yards per catch. His overall production, even over the course of 16 games isn't near what Howard's was last year, as you can see above. Watson is entering his 15th year in the league though, which is no small feat in itself.

Another well-vested veteran in the NFC South tight end group is Carolina's Greg Olsen. Entering his 13th NFL season, Olsen was limited last season again due to injury, playing in just nine games. Yet, he was the Panthers' most productive player at the position, still managing four receiving touchdowns, besting teammate Ian Thomas' two touchdowns, though Thomas had more yards on the season with 333 on 36 receptions in 16 games. Still, Olsen manages to be one of the most notorious tight ends in the league, known for his grittiness and reliability. How he does in 2019 will depend on his health.

That brings us to Atlanta's Austin Hooper – Howard's stiffest competition in the division. While Hooper may have had just over 100 more yards than Howard last season, it took him over double the receptions and all 16 games of the season to do so. He got into the end zone one less time than Howard and here's the kicker: Hooper made the 2019 Pro Bowl. Granted, Hooper was targeted 88 times, where Howard was only on pace for around 77 targets should he have finished out the season. Therefore, it seems Atlanta simply utilizes Hooper more. That's where the downside of having two utility tight ends comes in – the only downside, really. When you take into consideration that the Bucs had 11 of their 29 receiving touchdowns come from tight ends, you realize how strong the position is for the Buccaneers. The fact that Howard can stack up against his NFC South peers on his own is even more impressive.

O.J. Howard Leads Hyundai Youth Football Camp | Top Photos

View pictures from the Hyundai Youth Football Camp at the AdventHealth Training Center led by Tight End O.J. Howard.

190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0031
1 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0033
2 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0027
3 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0024
4 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0025
5 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0026
6 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0001
7 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0028
8 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0034
9 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0030
10 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0029
11 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0035
12 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0036
13 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0032
14 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0002
15 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0040
16 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0003
17 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0004
18 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0039
19 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0006
20 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0038
21 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0008
22 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0042
23 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0007
24 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0005
25 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0041
26 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0010
27 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0043
28 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0044
29 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0045
30 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0046
31 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0011
32 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0009
33 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0048
34 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0047
35 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0050
36 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0051
37 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0012
38 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0049
39 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0017
40 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0016
41 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0014
42 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0013
43 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0015
44 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0055
45 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0019
46 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0018
47 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0056
48 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0053
49 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0054
50 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0052
51 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0061
52 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0057
53 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0021
54 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0037
55 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0058
56 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0020
57 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0022
58 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0060
59 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0064
60 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0059
61 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0062
62 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0023
63 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0067
64 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0071
65 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0070
66 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0066
67 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0063
68 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0065
69 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0068
70 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0072
71 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0069
72 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0073
73 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0074
74 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0075
75 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0077
76 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0079
77 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0078
78 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0076
79 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0080
80 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0092
81 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0091
82 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0089
83 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0088
84 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0090
85 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0085
86 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0086
87 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0087
88 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0084
89 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0081
90 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0083
91 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0082
92 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0093
93 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0096
94 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0095
95 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0097
96 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0094
97 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0098
98 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0099
99 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0100
100 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0102
101 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0101
102 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0104
103 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0106
104 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0103
105 / 106
190601_MC_Hyundai_YFC_WEB_0105
106 / 106
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against Atlanta

Keep an eye on these players as the Bucs finish out the season series against the Falcons in Atlanta. 
news

Bucs Activate Carlton Davis, Promote Breshad Perriman

The Buccaneers have activated CB Carlton Davis from injured reserve and signed WR Breshad Perriman to the active roster off the practice squad, making both available to play on Sunday in Atlanta
news

Updates: Davis Activated, Perriman Promoted, Vea Upgraded, Whitehead Ruled Out and More

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
Advertising