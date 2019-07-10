How Bucs TE O.J. Howard Stacks Up Against the NFC South

What further sets Howard apart is his yards-per-reception average of 16.6. It's the highest mark in the league and a little bit better of an indicator to his receiving ability given that he didn't play a full season last year. The next-closest tight end to that mark in the NFC South is the New Orleans Saints' Benjamin Watson, who averages 11.4 yards per catch. His overall production, even over the course of 16 games isn't near what Howard's was last year, as you can see above. Watson is entering his 15th year in the league though, which is no small feat in itself.

Another well-vested veteran in the NFC South tight end group is Carolina's Greg Olsen. Entering his 13th NFL season, Olsen was limited last season again due to injury, playing in just nine games. Yet, he was the Panthers' most productive player at the position, still managing four receiving touchdowns, besting teammate Ian Thomas' two touchdowns, though Thomas had more yards on the season with 333 on 36 receptions in 16 games. Still, Olsen manages to be one of the most notorious tight ends in the league, known for his grittiness and reliability. How he does in 2019 will depend on his health.