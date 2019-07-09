Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How Bucs WR Mike Evans Stacks up Against the NFC South

See how the Bucs’ No. 1 receiver stacks up against his division peers heading into the 2019 season.

Jul 09, 2019 at 07:47 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

190521_KZ_OTA4_046

The Numbers:

Julio Jones: 113/170 receptions, 1,677 yards, 8 TDs, 14.8 YPR, 104.8 YPG

Michael Thomas: 125/147 receptions, 1,405 yards, 9 TDs, 11.2 YPR, 87.8 YPG

Christian McCaffrey: 107/124 receptions, 867 yards, 6 TDs, 8.1 YPR, 54.2 YPG

Mike Evans: 86/138 receptions, 1,524 yards, 8 TDs, 17.7 YPR, 95.3 YPG

The NFC South is one of the most pass-happy divisions in the league. It's partly due to some stellar quarterback play between the four starting signal callers, two of which are long-tenured veterans that could go down as two of the greatest passers the game has ever seen before their careers are over. You realize the Bucs are an outlier in that quarterback Jameis Winston is the youngest (by far) of the four, after you see that Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is entering his ninth NFL season. Yeah, that's a real thing.

This translates to somewhat of a feeding frenzy for NFC South receivers. You see the hard numbers above from the 2018 season. Now, they don't tell the whole story by any means, but it's a start in figuring out just where Bucs' 'X' wide receiver Mike Evans stacks up among his division peers.

Evans accounted for roughly 32 percent of the Bucs' receiving yards and 28 percent of their touchdowns with those numbers in 2018. He was an integral part of the offense as the designated 'X' receiver, which he proves over and over again to the tune of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career. He's just the third NFL receiver to ever accomplish the feat, in fact, and it puts him in the company of Jerry Rice and the Bengals' A.J. Green. What makes Evans so effective is his ability to make those big plays – even when a defense accounts for him. His 6-5, 231-pound frame makes him near impossible to defend. Place the ball in his vicinity and Evans will go get it, often reaching over top of smaller, but pesky, defenders.

Top Photos of Mike Evans in 2018

View the top photos of WR Mike Evans from the 2018 season

180909_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0096
1 / 50
180909_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0199
2 / 50
180909_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0067
3 / 50
180916_KZ_Eagles_Bucs_0123
4 / 50
180909_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0097
5 / 50
180909_MC_Bucs_Saints_0772
6 / 50
180916_KZ_Eagles_Bucs_0433
7 / 50
180909_MC_Bucs_Saints_1766
8 / 50
180909_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0285
9 / 50
180916_KZ_Eagles_Bucs_0358
10 / 50
180909_MC_Bucs_Saints_1075
11 / 50
180916_MC_Eagles_Bucs_1911
12 / 50
180916_MC_Eagles_Bucs_2351
13 / 50
180909_KZ_Bucs_Saints_0033
14 / 50
180916_KZ_Eagles_Bucs_0248
15 / 50
180916_MC_Eagles_Bucs_2892
16 / 50
180924_KZ_Steelers_Bucs_0259
17 / 50
180916_MC_Eagles_Bucs_2372
18 / 50
180924_KZ_Steelers_Bucs_0257
19 / 50
180924_KZ_Steelers_Bucs_0279
20 / 50
180916_KZ_Eagles_Bucs_0466
21 / 50
180916_KZ_Eagles_Bucs_0311
22 / 50
180916_MC_Eagles_Bucs_2675
23 / 50
181021_KZ_Browns_Bucs_0502_
24 / 50
181014_MC_Bucs_Falcons_0551
25 / 50
181216_KZ_Bucs_Ravens_066
26 / 50
181209_KZ_Saints_Bucs_203
27 / 50
181216_KZ_Bucs_Ravens_248
28 / 50
181209_MM_Saints_Bucs_2611
29 / 50
181202_KZ_Panthers_Bucs_0668
30 / 50
181118_MC_Bucs_Giants_2026
31 / 50
181118_MC_Bucs_Giants_2034
32 / 50
181125_MM_49ers_Bucs_0737
33 / 50
181125_JP_49ers_Bucs_0744
34 / 50
181028_MC_Bucs_Bengals_1104
35 / 50
181125_KZ_49ers_Bucs_0244
36 / 50
181125_KZ_49ers_Bucs_0429
37 / 50
181111_MM_Redskins_Bucs_1761
38 / 50
181028_MC_Bucs_Bengals_1523
39 / 50
181028_Bucs_Bengals_0330
40 / 50
181021_MC_Browns_Bucs_1040
41 / 50
181021_JP_Browns_Bucs_0733
42 / 50
181021_JP_Browns_Bucs_0591
43 / 50
181028_Bucs_Bengals_0188
44 / 50
180924_KZ_Steelers_Bucs_0172
45 / 50
181230_KZ_Falcons_Bucs_0493
46 / 50
181117_KZ_Bucs_Giants_0438
47 / 50
181230_KZ_Falcons_Bucs_0254
48 / 50
181223_MC_Bucs_Cowboys_0757
49 / 50
181223_KZ_Bucs_Cowboys_0389
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Evans has the most yards at catch point than any other receiver in the league period, meaning that 1,242 of his receiving yards have been pure air yards. This is an indication that Evans can get down the field and make the grab, in case you thought he was slow at his size. His longest reception in 2018 was 72 yards, a mark he shares with fellow Mike in Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints. They best both Atlanta's Julio Jones (58) and Carolina's Christian McCaffrey (38) in the category, easily.

If McCaffrey seems like an odd inclusion among the other three, that's because he is. He's a running back – and an elusive one at that. However, he is the Panthers' leading receiver thanks to an offense that revolves around short screens, which in turn allows him make the catch then turn up field and do what he does best: evading tackles on the ground. If you look closer at McCaffrey's stats, you'll see that a whopping 851 of his 867 receiving yards came after the catch. Those short passes aid in making him the second-most 'reliable' receiver with a catch percentage that tops 86.

What's a little bit more of a conundrum is that the Panthers don't seem too concerned that their best receiver is indeed, a running back. Their best comp size-wise to Mike Evans is probably Devin Funchess, who stands 6-4 and weighs 225 pounds, but his production is nowhere near McCaffrey's, let alone Evans'. The Panthers didn't sign a free agent wide receiver and waited until the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft to take Terry Godwin out of Georgia to add to their receiver corps.

The biggest challenger to Evans' stats and impact in the division is Atlanta's Julio Jones. He may be entering his eighth NFL season, but Jones hasn't lost a step in the slightest. He had his second-best year production-wise in 2018 and even with guys like Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu in his wideout group, Jones stands out.

On a per-play basis though, Evans still has him beat. Evans had a 17.7 yards per reception average, good for the third-best mark among qualified receivers in 2018 and besting Jones' mark of 14.8 yards per catch. It is worth noting that Jones had the most receiving yards of any player in the league in 2018, registering 1,677 on 113 receptions. While Jones may have Evans beat by about 153 yards, Evans got his on just 86 receptions, which is where that 17.7 yards-per-reception average really becomes evident. Evans is simply part of more big plays.

It's an extremely tough division to stand out in considering that it houses three of the league's top 10 receivers. Evans, Jones and Thomas all make the cut, making the NFC South the division with the most top-10 talent. Yet, given everything above, Evans still shines. Can we call him 'elite' yet?

Related Content

news

Expectations Against Atlanta the Second Time Around | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers took the first matchup with the Falcons this season by a score of 48-25 but Atlanta is trending up and has everything to play for the second time around. 
news

2021 Week 13 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons for the second time this season – will they have the same result as the first time around? Experts weigh in.
news

For Tom Brady, the Best Part of Football Now is Helping Teammates Succeed

Tom Brady, famously the owner of a record seven Super Bowl rings, says the best thing about playing in the NFL for him now, 22 seasons in, is watching teammates win and earn well-deserved honors
news

Statement on Antonio Brown & Mike Edwards Suspension

Advertising