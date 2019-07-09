How Bucs WR Mike Evans Stacks up Against the NFC South

Evans has the most yards at catch point than any other receiver in the league period, meaning that 1,242 of his receiving yards have been pure air yards. This is an indication that Evans can get down the field and make the grab, in case you thought he was slow at his size. His longest reception in 2018 was 72 yards, a mark he shares with fellow Mike in Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints. They best both Atlanta's Julio Jones (58) and Carolina's Christian McCaffrey (38) in the category, easily.

If McCaffrey seems like an odd inclusion among the other three, that's because he is. He's a running back – and an elusive one at that. However, he is the Panthers' leading receiver thanks to an offense that revolves around short screens, which in turn allows him make the catch then turn up field and do what he does best: evading tackles on the ground. If you look closer at McCaffrey's stats, you'll see that a whopping 851 of his 867 receiving yards came after the catch. Those short passes aid in making him the second-most 'reliable' receiver with a catch percentage that tops 86.

What's a little bit more of a conundrum is that the Panthers don't seem too concerned that their best receiver is indeed, a running back. Their best comp size-wise to Mike Evans is probably Devin Funchess, who stands 6-4 and weighs 225 pounds, but his production is nowhere near McCaffrey's, let alone Evans'. The Panthers didn't sign a free agent wide receiver and waited until the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft to take Terry Godwin out of Georgia to add to their receiver corps.

The biggest challenger to Evans' stats and impact in the division is Atlanta's Julio Jones. He may be entering his eighth NFL season, but Jones hasn't lost a step in the slightest. He had his second-best year production-wise in 2018 and even with guys like Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu in his wideout group, Jones stands out.

On a per-play basis though, Evans still has him beat. Evans had a 17.7 yards per reception average, good for the third-best mark among qualified receivers in 2018 and besting Jones' mark of 14.8 yards per catch. It is worth noting that Jones had the most receiving yards of any player in the league in 2018, registering 1,677 on 113 receptions. While Jones may have Evans beat by about 153 yards, Evans got his on just 86 receptions, which is where that 17.7 yards-per-reception average really becomes evident. Evans is simply part of more big plays.