How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Eagles

The Buccaneers' Week 11 matchup will be broadcast by FOX at 1 p.m. on Sunday throughout several major markets in Florida. The game will be available in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tallahassee, in addition to parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Oregon. For fans who live outside the broadcast zones, Buccaneers.com will be streaming a live radio play-by-play, in addition to hosting a live chat. Below is more information on how to watch the game.**