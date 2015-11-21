How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Eagles

The Buccaneers' Week 11 matchup will be broadcast by FOX at 1 p.m. on Sunday throughout several major markets in Florida. The game will be available in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tallahassee, in addition to parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Oregon. For fans who live outside the broadcast zones, Buccaneers.com will be streaming a live radio play-by-play, in addition to hosting a live chat. Below is more information on how to watch the game.**
BROADCAST INFO
**
- TELEVISION: FOX in Tampa, Orlando, Tallahassee and Fort Myers. Also available in parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Oregon.
- ONLINE: NFL Game Pass
- RADIO: Buccaneers.com, 103.5 FM, 620 AM & 95.3 FM (Play-by-play provided by: Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore and TJ Rives)
- LIVE CHAT: Buccaneers.com *
NFL Game Pass does not include live regular season, playoff, and Super Bowl game broadcasts. Access to these games is available within NFL Game Pass on an on-demand basis in the NFL Game Pass archives after such games have aired on broadcast television. Sunday morning and afternoon games (9:30am ET, 1pm ET & 4pm ET) are available at the conclusion of all Sunday 4pm ET games, and Sunday night, Monday night, Thursday and Saturday NFL games are available following the conclusion of the applicable game telecast.