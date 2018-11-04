Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Time, TV, Live Stream, Radio

Can’t make it to Charlotte? Check out how to watch your Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers no matter where you are.

Nov 04, 2018 at 11:28 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Carolina Panthers are the only remaining divisional opponent the Bucs have not faced yet. They will, like the other two, meet them on the road first. The Bucs are split 1-1 in divisional play, nabbing a Week One win in the Superdome against the Saints and dropping a close one in Atlanta against the Falcons in Week Six. Tampa Bay will travel to Charlotte to take on a 5-2 Panthers team who's strength lies in the physicality of their offense with quarterback Cam Newton at the helm.

It's a big opportunity for the Bucs to gain some ground as a win would mean a 4-4 record and 2-1 record in the incredibly tight NFC South. See below for how you can catch the game.

What: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (5-2)

When: Sun., Nov. 4, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How to Watch:

TV: FOX

Announcers: Play-by-play – Kenny Albert, color analyst – Ronde Barber, sideline reporter – Sara Walsh

National/International Streaming: Stream the game on the Fox Sports Go app.

For a full list of every NFL broadcast this weekend, and which games will be available in certain areas, click here.

How to Listen:

Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore, T.J. Rives

98ROCK (97.9 - Tampa)

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

On TuneIn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

