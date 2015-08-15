Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Vikings

How you can watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Aug 15, 2015 at 01:49 AM
bucsatvikings-story.jpg

On Saturday, the Buccaneers will take on the Vikings in their first of four preseason games to kick off the 2015 season. How can you watch the game? The game will be televised live on WFLA in Tampa, FOX in Tallahassee and NFL Network (out-of-market) at 8 p.m. Fans can also tune into the 103.5 FM, 620 AM or 95.3 FM to listen to the broadcast.

Don't live locally or have NFL Network? Fans can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch the game live on their computer, tablet or mobile device.

There will also be a live stream of the radio broadcast, in addition to a live chat, available on Buccaneers.com throughout the game.

**BROADCAST INFO

**

  • TELEVISION: WFLA (Play-by-play: Chris Myers, Ronde Barber, Dan Lucas), FOX (Tallahassee) and NFL Network (out-of-market).
  • RADIO: Buccaneers.com, 103.5 FM, 620 AM & 95.3 FM (Play-by-play provided by: Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore and TJ Rives.)
  • LIVE CHAT: Buccaneers.com.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer Strong Options in Return Game

Rookie sixth-rounder Trey Palmer is likey to be among those battling incumbent Deven Thompkins for the Bucs' punt and kickoff return jobs, as long as he learns not to let "the rooster get loose"

news

Updates: Calijah Kancey Addition Stops D-Line Musical Chairs

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of May

news

Top Quotes from the Podium on Wednesday | Brianna's Blitz

Takeaways from the Bucs assistant coaches on Wednesday during Phase Two of the offseason workout program

news

Kevin Ross: Zyon McCollum Will Be Most Improved Buc

Second-year CB Zyon McCollum has an opportunity to make more of an impact on defense in 2023 and his position coach thinks he's poised to make a big leap this fall

Advertising