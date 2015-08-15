How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Vikings

On Saturday, the Buccaneers will take on the Vikings in their first of four preseason games to kick off the 2015 season. How can you watch the game? The game will be televised live on WFLA in Tampa, FOX in Tallahassee and NFL Network (out-of-market) at 8 p.m. Fans can also tune into the 103.5 FM, 620 AM or 95.3 FM to listen to the broadcast.
Don't live locally or have NFL Network? Fans can sign up for NFL Game Pass to watch the game live on their computer, tablet or mobile device.
There will also be a live stream of the radio broadcast, in addition to a live chat, available on Buccaneers.com throughout the game.
**BROADCAST INFO
**
- TELEVISION: WFLA (Play-by-play: Chris Myers, Ronde Barber, Dan Lucas), FOX (Tallahassee) and NFL Network (out-of-market).
- RADIO: Buccaneers.com, 103.5 FM, 620 AM & 95.3 FM (Play-by-play provided by: Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore and TJ Rives.)
- LIVE CHAT: Buccaneers.com.