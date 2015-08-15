How to Watch Buccaneers vs. Vikings

On Saturday, the Buccaneers will take on the Vikings in their first of four preseason games to kick off the 2015 season. How can you watch the game? The game will be televised live on WFLA in Tampa, FOX in Tallahassee and NFL Network (out-of-market) at 8 p.m. Fans can also tune into the 103.5 FM, 620 AM or 95.3 FM to listen to the broadcast.