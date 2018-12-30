How to Watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, Live Stream, Radio

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers are set to play their last game of the season, a home contest against a division rival also playing to finish their season out on a positive note. The Bucs last played the Falcons in Week 6, where the Bucs narrowly lost in Atlanta 34-29. Tampa Bay will be looking to even the season series on Sunday with a win.

Tampa Bay may have to do it without both wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive end Carl Nassib, who were both listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. Jackson provides a deep threat when on the field that forces defenses to account for him, which creates favorable matchups for any of the Bucs' other receiving threats. Nassib has been the jelly to defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul's peanut butter this season, playing opposite him on the defensive line and combining to help collapse pockets and get pressure on quarterbacks all season long.

The all-time series between the two teams sits at 26-24 in favor of the Falcons. The Bucs do, however, seem to have an advantage at home, going 14-12 at home against Atlanta.

If you can't make it to the game, check out how to watch all the action below:

What: Atlanta Falcons (6-9) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10)

When: Sun., Dec. 30, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

How to Watch:

TV: FOX

Announcers: Play-by-play – Dick Stockton, color analyst – Mark Schlereth, sideline reporter – Jen Hale

National/International Streaming: Stream the game on the Fox Sports Go app.

For a full list of every NFL broadcast this weekend, and which games will be available in certain areas, click here.

How to Listen:

Gene Deckerhoff, Dave Moore, T.J. Rives

98ROCK (97.9 - Tampa)

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

*Access restricted to Tampa area

On TuneIn

