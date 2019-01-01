Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Watch HC Bruce Arians Introductory Press Conference

The Buccaneers' new head coach will be introduced on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET from AdventHealth Training Center.

Jan 01, 2019 at 05:00 PM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AP_17295745136264
Matt Dunham
Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians gestures as he speaks at a press conference after an NFL football game against Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham Stadium in London, Sunday Oct. 22, 2017. The Rams won the match 33-0. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

It's official. Bruce Arians is the 12th head coach in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history and will be introduced on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET inside AdventHealth Training Center.

Arians' most recent NFL head coaching experience came from 2013 to 2017 while with the Arizona Cardinals, where he led them to a record of 49-30-1. A two-time AP Coach of the Year Winner, he took the Cardinals to the postseason in two of those seasons and improved the team's 5-11 record in 2012, to 10-6 in his first year in 2013.

Arians will now look to turn the tides in Tampa Bay with the Bucs coming off their own 5-11 season. Tune in to how he'll get started below:

How to Watch:

The Official Website of the Buccaneers

On the Bucs Official App*

Download here

Facebook Live

Twitter

