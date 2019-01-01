How to Watch HC Bruce Arians Introductory Press Conference

It's official. Bruce Arians is the 12th head coach in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history and will be introduced on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET inside AdventHealth Training Center.

Arians' most recent NFL head coaching experience came from 2013 to 2017 while with the Arizona Cardinals, where he led them to a record of 49-30-1. A two-time AP Coach of the Year Winner, he took the Cardinals to the postseason in two of those seasons and improved the team's 5-11 record in 2012, to 10-6 in his first year in 2013.