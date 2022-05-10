How Bucs Fans Can Watch, Listen and Stream the 2022 NFL Schedule Release

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an unusually busy offseason. Ali Marpet retired. Alex Cappa, Jordan Whitehead, Ronald Jones II and O.J. Howard departed in free agency. Bruce Arians moved into a front office advisory role. Todd Bowles became the new head coach. Tom Brady retired, then 40 days later, returned to football. The list could go on. The bustling NFL offseason will continue the trend with the highly anticipated 2022 regular season schedule release.

How to Stream and Watch

Fans will begin to mark the calendar as excitement for the upcoming regular season gains momentum. The 2022 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

Prior to the full schedule release, several games will be announced: First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (April 28), international games (May 4), select games (May 9) and teams will announce their respective first home game opponent (May 12 at 6:00 PM ET).

To not miss a beat, live streaming of the NFL Network is available across multiple platforms (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and through the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets. Coverage will breakdown the 2022 regular season schedule division by division, as primetime games are disclosed. Top-tiered matchups will be evaluated and analyzed throughout the event. ESPN will have primetime specials on May 12 as the schedule is released, airing on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

The league released each team's 2022 opponents in January, but location, date and time are influential factors in assessing the strength of the schedule. Here are the Bucs' 2022 opponents:

Schedule

Home – Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Packers, Chiefs, Rams, Bengals, Ravens

Away – Panthers, Saints, Falcons, Cardinals, 49ers, Steelers, Browns, Cowboys

International Series - Seahawks

