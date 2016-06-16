Humphries Stalks Slot Receiver, Return Jobs

As was the case last year, the most obvious route to playing time for Humphries is in the slot. At 5-11 and 195 pounds, he's smaller than Evans and Jackson but very quick, and he complements that trait with great hands and sharp routes. He knows what the Bucs will be looking for out of that slot receiver position.

"[It takes] knowledge of the game, being smart and obviously lateral quickness, being able to run quicker and shorter routes," said Humphries. "But in this offense we move around, and I could go to the outside as well. Just overall being smart, knowing all the positions in the offense is important. And, like I said, you need that lateral quickness and being able to move around quickly."

Humphries has that, which is why he's been pulling a lot of first-team reps this offseason, but he's also shown a full set of receiving skills. On Wednesday, during the penultimate practice of the offseason, Humphries raced into the back left corner of the end zone with cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah in tight coverage and a pass arching down in their direction. Both players went up and Adjei-Barimah made a valiant effort but Humphries managed to snatch the ball away from the defender and then twist to land his feet inbounds to complete the catch.

"I do feel like I'm a better player [this year]," said Humphries. "I feel like every year I need to improve and that's what you have to do to stay in this league. I had a good offseason and I feel like so far in OTAs we've improved. Personally, I feel like I've improved and that I've performed well this offseason.

"I played a lot in the slot last year so that's a position I feel comfortable in. Also, just having the ability to play outside, as well, to be able to play all three positions, is something I take pride in. I'm just trying to work on that."

Humphries has experience as a complementary asset in an offense loaded with star receivers. In 2012, he played in the same Clemson offense as DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant. Humphries caught 41 passes that year and averaged 32 per season over his four years with the Tigers. Humphries also returned 69 punts from 2012-14, scoring on one as a senior, and that experience could come in handy in Tampa, too. The Bucs' punt return job in 2016 is currently wide open, and Humphries is one of the players who has been taking reps during those drills. He's very sure-handed in that role, which is the first asset that coaches look for when choosing a punt returner.

"It's something I did three years in college," said Humphries. "I feel comfortable with that and if it's something they want me to do, I can go out there and do it and be pretty good at it. It's up to the coaches to make that decision but I'll work at it and see what I can do."