Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Humphries Stalks Slot Receiver, Return Jobs

Second-year WR Adam Humphries, an undrafted free agent made good last year, is having a strong offseason as he tries to win a prominent role on both offense and special teams.

Jun 15, 2016 at 11:54 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

615-humphries.jpg

Adam Humphries was talking to a lone reporter on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice field on Wednesday when Dirk Koetter spotted the pair and veered over. Koetter jokingly called out to another knot of media members to come over and make it a proper press conference. Maybe the Buccaneers' head coach knows it's just a matter of time before Humphries starts drawing a crowd.

WATCH: PRESS CONFERENCES FROM WEDNESDAY

Humphries isn't exactly the unknown (in NFL terms) that he was a year ago. The former Clemson receiver did not get drafted in 2015 nor did he immediately sign with a team as a rookie free agent. He did, however, get an invite to participate in the Bucs' post-draft rookie camp on a tryout basis, and he made the most of that opportunity. Tampa Bay coaches liked what they saw and signed him to the 90-man roster the following Monday.

Photos: Buccaneers Mini-Camp, June 14

Pictures from the Buccaneers' first mini-camp practice.

QB Jameis Winston
1 / 55

QB Jameis Winston

QB Jameis Winston
2 / 55

QB Jameis Winston

Buccaneer helmet
3 / 55

Buccaneer helmet

HC Dirk Koetter
4 / 55

HC Dirk Koetter

Team huddle
5 / 55

Team huddle

Buccaneer helmet
6 / 55

Buccaneer helmet

No Title
7 / 55
WR Adam Humphries
8 / 55

WR Adam Humphries

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins
9 / 55

TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

TE Kivon Cartwright
10 / 55

TE Kivon Cartwright

OL Evan Smith
11 / 55

OL Evan Smith

DT Gerald McCoy
12 / 55

DT Gerald McCoy

QB Mike Glennon
13 / 55

QB Mike Glennon

HC Dirk Koetter
14 / 55

HC Dirk Koetter

TE Luke Stocker
15 / 55

TE Luke Stocker

DL Will Gholston
16 / 55

DL Will Gholston

DL Will Gholston
17 / 55

DL Will Gholston

DT Akeem Spence
18 / 55

DT Akeem Spence

DE Channing Ward
19 / 55

DE Channing Ward

DE George Johnson
20 / 55

DE George Johnson

DE Kourtnei Brown
21 / 55

DE Kourtnei Brown

DE Cliff Matthews
22 / 55

DE Cliff Matthews

DC Mike Smith
23 / 55

DC Mike Smith

DE Robert Ayers
24 / 55

DE Robert Ayers

Blocking sled
25 / 55

Blocking sled

TE Danny Vitale
26 / 55

TE Danny Vitale

CB Vernon Hargreaves
27 / 55

CB Vernon Hargreaves

WR Russell Shepard and CB Johnthan Banks
28 / 55

WR Russell Shepard and CB Johnthan Banks

LB Luke Rhodes
29 / 55

LB Luke Rhodes

RB Peyton Barber
30 / 55

RB Peyton Barber

QB Jameis Winston
31 / 55

QB Jameis Winston

QB Jameis Winston
32 / 55

QB Jameis Winston

HC Dirk Koetter
33 / 55

HC Dirk Koetter

CB Vernon Hargreaves
34 / 55

CB Vernon Hargreaves

DT Gerald McCoy
35 / 55

DT Gerald McCoy

QB Jameis Winston and RB Doug Martin
36 / 55

QB Jameis Winston and RB Doug Martin

QB Jameis Winston
37 / 55

QB Jameis Winston

DT Gerald McCoy
38 / 55

DT Gerald McCoy

DT Akeem Spence
39 / 55

DT Akeem Spence

LB Daryl Smith
40 / 55

LB Daryl Smith

DL Will Gholston
41 / 55

DL Will Gholston

RB Doug Martin and GM Jason Licht
42 / 55

RB Doug Martin and GM Jason Licht

Buccaneer helmet
43 / 55

Buccaneer helmet

LB Kwon Alexander
44 / 55

LB Kwon Alexander

LB Lavonte David
45 / 55

LB Lavonte David

K Roberto Aguayo
46 / 55

K Roberto Aguayo

LS Andrew DePaola
47 / 55

LS Andrew DePaola

WR Adam Humphries
48 / 55

WR Adam Humphries

Defensive backs
49 / 55

Defensive backs

RB Peyton Barber
50 / 55

RB Peyton Barber

QB Mike Glennon
51 / 55

QB Mike Glennon

QB Jameis Winston
52 / 55

QB Jameis Winston

TE Kivon Cartwright
53 / 55

TE Kivon Cartwright

Buccaneer helmet
54 / 55

Buccaneer helmet

Team huddle
55 / 55

Team huddle

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Even so, last May Humphries was still a long way from playing on Sundays in the fall. He was the low man on the totem pole, either 10th or 11th out of 11 wideouts on the depth chart depending upon how one ranked the two receiver positions. From there, he simply kept climbing, first to the regular-season roster and then, after a brief step back to the practice squad, to a position of meaningful snaps on offense. Playing primarily out of the slot, Humphries caught 27 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown.

Humphries and fellow undrafted rookie Donteea Dye got significant opportunities last fall in large part due to injuries to Vincent Jackson and Louis Murphy. Jackson is back on the field and Murphy will be in training camp, but that may not push Humphries back to the sideline. He's not really an underdog anymore; in fact, thanks to a noticeably impressive offseason, Humphries has to be considered one of the leading candidates to win the slot receiver job.

READ: 5 STANDOUTS FROM WEDNESDAY'S PRACTICE

"It's night and day out here," said Humphries, comparing this offseason to his first. "It's a totally different feeling than last year. Obviously, this is my second year in the offense and I know a lot more. I feel a lot more comfortable with the playbook, and I know more guys in the locker room as well. It's a big difference and I feel a lot better out here this year."

Of course, there is plenty of competition to fill whatever roles Koetter's offense has for receivers behind the clear starting duo of Jackson and Mike Evans. Dye got the same level of useful experience last year that Humphries did, and 2015 fifth-round pick Kenny Bell looked like a keeper before a preseason injury put him on IR last year. Murphy has done nothing but produce when he's been needed over two seasons in Tampa, and the Bucs also seem interested in developing second-year man Evan Spencer. Thus, while Humphries has good reason to feel more confident in his chances this year, he's going to continue fighting as if he is an underdog.

READ: BUCS WORKING TO GET MORE FROM WINSTON

"I'm keeping the same mindset, and that's a goal I set for myself," said Humphries. "Obviously, I'm not in the same position I was last year, being a rookie tryout guy, the last guy on the depth chart. I've got to have the same mindset that I have to win this spot year-in and year-out, and that's the mindset I'm going to take and see if it works."

As was the case last year, the most obvious route to playing time for Humphries is in the slot. At 5-11 and 195 pounds, he's smaller than Evans and Jackson but very quick, and he complements that trait with great hands and sharp routes. He knows what the Bucs will be looking for out of that slot receiver position.

"[It takes] knowledge of the game, being smart and obviously lateral quickness, being able to run quicker and shorter routes," said Humphries. "But in this offense we move around, and I could go to the outside as well. Just overall being smart, knowing all the positions in the offense is important. And, like I said, you need that lateral quickness and being able to move around quickly."

Humphries has that, which is why he's been pulling a lot of first-team reps this offseason, but he's also shown a full set of receiving skills. On Wednesday, during the penultimate practice of the offseason, Humphries raced into the back left corner of the end zone with cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah in tight coverage and a pass arching down in their direction. Both players went up and Adjei-Barimah made a valiant effort but Humphries managed to snatch the ball away from the defender and then twist to land his feet inbounds to complete the catch.

"I do feel like I'm a better player [this year]," said Humphries. "I feel like every year I need to improve and that's what you have to do to stay in this league. I had a good offseason and I feel like so far in OTAs we've improved. Personally, I feel like I've improved and that I've performed well this offseason.

"I played a lot in the slot last year so that's a position I feel comfortable in. Also, just having the ability to play outside, as well, to be able to play all three positions, is something I take pride in. I'm just trying to work on that."

Humphries has experience as a complementary asset in an offense loaded with star receivers. In 2012, he played in the same Clemson offense as DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins and Martavis Bryant. Humphries caught 41 passes that year and averaged 32 per season over his four years with the Tigers. Humphries also returned 69 punts from 2012-14, scoring on one as a senior, and that experience could come in handy in Tampa, too. The Bucs' punt return job in 2016 is currently wide open, and Humphries is one of the players who has been taking reps during those drills. He's very sure-handed in that role, which is the first asset that coaches look for when choosing a punt returner.

"It's something I did three years in college," said Humphries. "I feel comfortable with that and if it's something they want me to do, I can go out there and do it and be pretty good at it. It's up to the coaches to make that decision but I'll work at it and see what I can do."

Humphries eventual fate, in terms of both his role on offense and his chance to return punts, will indeed be decided by the coaching staff. It can't hurt, then, that the head coach thinks his young receiver deserves a little more attention.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Interview Bengals Assistant Dan Pitcher for OC Position

The Buccaneers conducted a virtual interview with Bengals Quarterbacks Coach Dan Pitcher on Friday afternoon, making him the fourth candidate to whom the team has spoken about its offensive coordinator opening

news

Updates: First Group of OC Interviews Reveals Four Candidates So Far

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of January

news

Biggest Storyline of the 2023 Offseason | Point-Counterpoint

With an 8-9 final record to conclude the 2022 regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a transition phase. Looking ahead to the offseason, Scott Smith and I will debate the biggest storyline to monitor

news

Jim Bob Cooter Interviews for Bucs' Offensive Coordinator Position

The Bucs interviewed Jaguars Passing Game Coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for their open offensive coordinator position on Thursday, making him the third candidate for the job so far

Advertising