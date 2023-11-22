Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

J.J. Russell Promoted to Active Roster Among Round of Moves

The Bucs signed LB J.J. Russell to their 53-man roster on Wednesday, waived TE David Wells and made a number of other changes to the practice squad

Nov 22, 2023 at 09:43 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

jj

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed linebacker J.J. Russell to their active roster from their practice squad, filling a spot created by the waiver of tight end David Wells.

Russell's promotion plus the release of cornerback Don Gardner and safety Jaquan Johnson created three openings on the practice squad. Those were filled by a trio of newcomers: linebacker Vi Jones, cornerback Quandre Mosely and wide receiver Raleigh Webb. The Bucs may be seeking reinforcements at several positions after Lavonte David, Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean and Tristan Wirfs all suffered injuries in the Week 11 loss at San Francisco.

Russell, who played his college ball at Memphis, has been with the Buccaneers since signing as an undrafted free agent in May of 2022. He bounced between the practice squad and the active roster as a rookie and also had three game day elevations while on the practice squad, which allowed him to appear in a total of eight games. He contributed four tackles on defense and two on special teams.

Jones (6-3, 233) most recently went to training camp with the Seattle Seahawks this summer before being waived with an injury settlement. An undrafted rookie in 2022 out of North Carolina State, he spent most of the season on Seattle's practice squad but appeared in three games, playing on special teams.

Mosely (6-1, 197) is back for a second stint with the Buccaneers after spending six weeks on the team's practice squad last season. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 but then ended up on Seattle's practice squad at the start of the season. After his time with the Bucs and Seahawks he landed in New England and got into one game after being elevated from the practice squad. He went to training camp with the Patriots this summer but was waived during the final cuts.

Like the others, Webb (6-2, 208) came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after playing at The Citadel. He signed first with the Baltimore Ravens and started the season on their practice squad but was eventually signed off that crew to the active roster in New England. He played two games for the Ravens after game day elevations, then 10 more for the Patriots. Webb went back to training camp with the Ravens in 2023 but was waived in late August.

Wells originally joined the team in September of 2022 and had two stints on the practice squad totaling 14 weeks. He then made the active roster to start this season after a strong showing in training camp. Wells was active for the first four games and saw 39 snaps on offense, but he has been inactive for the past six contests as the Bucs have instead gone with rookie Payne Durham as their third tight end. Wells finished with an unusual stat line of two catches for -10 yards, the result of a fumble on the second one that went backwards before the Bucs recovered it. He also played three games with one start for Arizona in 2021.

Both Gardner and Johnson were recent additions to the practice squad; the Buccaneers signed the former on November 8 and the latter on November 15. Gardner had also spent the entire 2022 season on Tampa Bay's practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. He was elevated from the practice squad for one game, playing on special teams against Baltimore. Gardner went back to camp with the Buccaneers this summer but was waived/injured during the final roster cuts.

Johnson, a sixth-round pick by the Bills in 2019, played in 60 games over four seasons in Buffalo, recording a pair of interceptions. He went to training camp with the Bills this year but was released during the roster cut-down to 53.

Related Content

news

Bucs Add Former Bills Safety Jaquan Johnson to Practice Squad

The Bucs switched out one spot on their 16-man practice squad Wednesday, signing fifth-year S Jaquan Johnson and releasing first-year DL C.J. Brewer
news

Bucs Elevate Patrick O'Connor for Houston Game

DL Patrick O'Connor was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making him eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Texans in Houston
news

Bucs Promote John Wolford to Active Roster

The Bucs have signed QB John Wolford off their practice squad to their active roster, releasing DL Patrick O'Connor to make room for the move
news

Richard LeCounte, Deadrin Senat Elevated for Thursday Night Game

CB Richard LeCounte and DT Deadrin Senat are eligible to play against Buffalo on Thursday night after they were elevated from the practice squad in the afternoon
news

Bucs Activate Chase Edmonds, Waive Derrek Pitts

RB Chase Edmonds rejoins the Buccaneers backfield after missing the minimum number of four games on injured reserve and will be eligible to play on Thursday night in Buffalo
news

Bucs Elevate Keenan Isaac, J.J. Russell to Patch Thin Spots on Defense

Rookie CB Keenan Isaac and second-year LB J.J. Russell were elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, making them eligible to play against the Saints and provide depth at two positions recently hit by injuries 
news

J.J. Russell, Deadrin Senat Elevated from Practice Squad

LB J.J. Russell and DL Deadrin Senat are eligible to play on Monday against the Eagles after being activated from the practice squad for game night
news

Patrick O'Connor Signed Back to Active Roster, Chase Edmonds to I.R.

The Bucs made a series of roster moves on Wednesday, placing RB Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, promoting DL Patrick O'Connor and signing DL Deadrin Senat and G Logan Stenberg to the practice squad
news

Bucs Activate Patrick O'Connor, J.J. Russell for Bears Game

The Buccaneers will have a 55-man roster on game day to face the Bears in Week Two after elevating DL Patrick O'Connor and LB J.J. Russell from the practice squad on Saturday
news

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed guard John Molchon to their practice squad after rookie tackle Raiqwon O'Neal was signed by the Seahawks to their active roster
news

Bucs Fill Out Practice Squad with Patrick O'Connor, Patrick Laird

After signing 14 players to the first iteration of their practice squad on Wednesday, the Buccaneers used the last two spots to bring back RB Patrick Laird and DL Patrick O'Connor
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

LIVE | Bucs Press Conference

Buccaneers-Colts: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week 12

A matchup between the Colts' productive red zone offense and the Bucs' stingy red zone defense could be critical as both teams try to stay in the thick of their respective playoff races

Scouting Report: Colts' Top Game Wreckers | Week 12

A look at the Colts' top playmakers who could impact the outcome of Sunday's matchup

J.J. Russell Promoted to Active Roster Among Round of Moves

The Bucs signed LB J.J. Russell to their 53-man roster on Wednesday, waived TE David Wells and made a number of other changes to the practice squad

Bucs Rookies on the Rise, Division Up for Grabs | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Senior Writer & Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The duo discusses LB Lavonte David's all-time tackle total, OLB Yaya Diaby's impressive showing against the 49ers and the division standings.

Larry Foote on Yaya Diaby's Production, 'Why We Drafted Him' | Press Conference 

Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Larry Foote talked to the media ahead of Wednesday's Week 12 practice. Coordinator Foote discussed the challenges the Colts present, needing players to step up in the midst of injuries and being impressed with the rookies' play.

Todd Bowles on Takeaways vs. 49ers, Executing Better in Red Zone | Todd Bowles Show

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles on the weekly radio show.

What Needs to Click Against Colts, Thanksgiving Takes | Salty Dogs

Jeff and Scott break down the game in San Francisco, hit on some news around the league and discuss spilled candy, Alaskan beauty and Thanksgiving leftovers.

Photos: Turkey Time with the O-Line

View photos of The 17th annual Turkey Time With the O-Line, supported by Publix, at Raymond James Stadium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The event provided 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in the Tampa community.

Bucs Week 13 Game Against Panthers Flexed to 4:05

The Buccaneers' home game against division rival Carolina on December 3 has been flexed from its original time slot of 1:00 p.m. to a 4:05 p.m. start

Bucs' Release Week 12 Depth Chart: Hayes, Merriweather Debut

The Buccaneers played seven different rookies on defense at various times in San Francisco in Week 11, with CB Josh Hayes and S Kaevon Merriweather seeing the first defensive snaps of their careers

Red Zone Red Light | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-49ers

Though the Buccaneers have performed reasonably well in the red zone on offense in 2023 and extremely well on defense, that area of the field proved to be much riper for the 49ers in Week 11

Todd Bowles on Takeaways vs. 49ers, Executing Better in Red Zone | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles and Run Game Coordinator / Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Young Defenders Make Solid First Impression

Rookie defenders Kaevon Merriweather, Josh Hayes and SirVocea Dennis were thrown into the fire for the first time on Sunday in San Francisco, and the results were encouraging

Takeaways from Buccaneers-49ers | Week 11

Top observations from the Buccaneers 27-14 loss to the 49ers in Week 11

Lavonte David Supplants Rondé Barber on All-Time Tackle List

Data Crunch: A first-quarter sack in San Francisco made Lavonte David the second-leading tackler in franchise history, and Deven Thompkins had the Bucs' longest punt return in more than eight years

Todd Bowles: 'We Have to Scrap & Fight for Everything' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. HC Bowles discussed health updates, the Bucs' rookies 'fearless play' and having a lot to play for going forward.

Antoine Winfield Jr. on Rookies Handling Their Business, 'Next Man Up' | Press Conference

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11. S Winfield Jr. discussed his thoughts on the game in San Francisco, being the best version of himself and how the rookies stepped up on the field.

The Dynamic Duo Camarda & McLaughlin Discuss Their Personal Journey's to the NFL | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Punter Jake Camarda, Kicker Chase McLaughlin on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Brief: November 21, 2023

Listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers latest news brief presented by Team Reporter Casey Phillips.
Advertising