Last Call for Winter Grant Applications!

Sep 28, 2010 at 03:30 AM
Early in 2010, Kenneth Bryant visited the Glazer Family Foundation Web site in search of ways he could work with the Foundation to help families in need.

Bryant, who works at the Tampa Housing Authority, aims to provide safe and sanitary housing for low-income individuals and families residing in Tampa Bay. Bryant found the grant application page on the Foundation's site, considered specific ways in which a financial grant would assist his organization, and eventually submitted an application. 

As the Youth Sports Programs Manager at the Tampa Housing Authority, Bryant requested financial assistance to help pay for computer programs, afterschool tutorials and sports participation for children who reside in public housing. While the Housing Authority provides safe living arrangements for underprivileged families, it often lacks the funds for extracurricular activities and learning tools beneficial to any young child.

A few months later, Bryant, along with representatives from five other local nonprofit organizations, was rewarded for his efforts through a Glazer Family Foundation grant. 

"It means a lot to the Housing Authority," said Bryant at the awards presentation. "It means a lot to see an organization as successful as the Buccaneers and the Glazer Family Foundation reach out to the community and be willing to help children and their families that otherwise would not receive this type of help. We are very grateful for it."

Each year, the Foundation awards grants in the summer and winter to West Central Florida programs focused on the health, safety, recreation and education of disadvantaged youth. In 2009, 12 nonprofit organizations received grants through the bi-annual program.

"Our family is fully committed to assisting charitable organizations in West Central Florida that present innovative and resourceful ways to help children and families in need," said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, co-president of the Glazer Family Foundation.

Though the deadline for the winter grant cycle is quickly approaching, nonprofit organizations still have time to apply. Local charities have until Friday, October 1 to submit a grant application on GlazerFamilyFoundation.org. Following an initial screening process, organizations selected to submit a formal application will be contacted by October 15, 2010. A formal meeting and presentation will be held this winter at One Buccaneer Place, the team's state-of-the-art facility, for the selected grant recipients.

The online application, as well as guidelines, eligibility requirements and frequently asked questions, can be located by visiting the Foundation's grant application page at GlazerFamilyFoundation.org.

