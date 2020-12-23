Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Devin White Earns Second Player of the Week Award

Buccaneers ILB Devin White has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15 after his 12-tackle, three-sack performance in Atlanta…He was also the choice in Week Seven after another three-sack game at Las Vegas

Dec 23, 2020 at 11:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

POTW_W15_Devin_16x9

﻿Devin White﻿ helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers mount an incredible second-half rally to win in Atlanta in Week 15 with his own late-game surge of big plays, and he's going to take home some personal hardware because of it.

On Wednesday, White was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 15 after his three-sack performance in the Buccaneers' 31-27 victory over the Falcons. This is the second time White has captured that award in 2020; he was also the NFC Defensive Player of the week after another three-sack outing in a Week Seven 45-20 win at Las Vegas.

White's award in Week 15 is the fifth NFL Player of the Week selection the Buccaneers have had in 2020. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett won defensive honors in Week Three, quarterback Tom Brady was the offensive choice in Week Four and kicker Ryan Succop took the special teams award in Week Eight. In addition, inside linebacker Lavonte David was the NFC Defensive Player of the Month in September, Brady was the NFC Offensive Player of the Month in October and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in September.

White recorded all three of his sacks in the fourth quarter of the Bucs' Week 15 victory, and all three were critical plays. The first came on third down at the Bucs' 27 with nine minutes to play in a tie game, forcing the Falcons to settle for a field goal and a three-point lead. The second came on Atlanta's next possession, after the Buccaneers had taken the lead on an Antonio Brown touchdown, and forced a punt with five minutes left on the clock. Finally, with the Falcons down by four and trying to mount a comeback from deep in their own territory with three minutes left, White was credited with a six-yard sack on second down and Atlanta eventually failed on a desperate fourth-and-16 attempt.

That flurry of sacks was only part of the impact White made on the game. He led all players with 12 tackles and added a fourth tackle for loss to go with his three sacks, plus two passes defensed. White and New York Jets safety Marcus Maye are the only two players this season to combine multiple sacks with multiple passes defensed in a game, and White is the only one to do it with three sacks.

Related Content

news

Lions Feed Off Matthew Stafford's Toughness, Remain Dangerous Opponent

Veteran QB Matthew Stafford is as prolific as ever in the Lions' passing attack but he's also inspiring his team to keep fighting with his own battle through a painful injury...Plus, other key players and strengths and weaknesses for the Lions
news

Bucs Waive/Injured S Justin Evans

The Bucs have parted ways with S Justin Evans, a 2017 second-round pick who hasn't played since 2018 due to lingering foot issues…Tampa Bay also brought WR Josh Pearson back to the practice squad after Josh Rosen signed with the 49ers
news

Go Jags and 'Hawks! | A Week 16 Viewing Guide for Bucs Fans

The Buccaneers don't need any help to clinch a playoff spot this weekend but there is still a lot of stake, and a lot of games that matter…Suggestions for which teams to root for in each contest in Week 16
news

Lavonte David and Devin White and Pro Bowl Snubs, Oh My! | Carmen Catches Up

Lavonte David was snubbed from the Pro Bowl (yet again) – but this time, he wasn't alone. 

Advertising