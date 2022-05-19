Jacqueline Davidson and Byron Leftwich to Represent Bucs at Inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program 

As an extension of the NFL's goal to promote diversity, more than 60 diverse head coach and general manger candidates representing all 32 teams will join hands for leadership development and networking opportunities next week. On Thursday, the league announced plans to host its Inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program, slated for the Spring League Meeting from May 23-24 in Atlanta.

Each organization nominated two ascending individuals to participate in the two-day event, which will foster conversation on how to take the next steps in becoming a head coach or front office executive. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Director of Football Research Jacqueline Davidson will represent the club at the first-ever Accelerator.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "This program ensures that clubs receive exposure to high performing, up-and-coming NFL talent."