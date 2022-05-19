Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacqueline Davidson and Byron Leftwich to Represent Bucs at Inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program 

The Buccaneers’ Director of Football Research and Offensive Coordinator will join in leadership development in correlation with the NFL’s commitment to promote diversity at Accelerator Program. 

May 19, 2022 at 02:05 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As an extension of the NFL's goal to promote diversity, more than 60 diverse head coach and general manger candidates representing all 32 teams will join hands for leadership development and networking opportunities next week. On Thursday, the league announced plans to host its Inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator program, slated for the Spring League Meeting from May 23-24 in Atlanta.

Each organization nominated two ascending individuals to participate in the two-day event, which will foster conversation on how to take the next steps in becoming a head coach or front office executive. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich and Director of Football Research Jacqueline Davidson will represent the club at the first-ever Accelerator.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "This program ensures that clubs receive exposure to high performing, up-and-coming NFL talent."

The Buccaneers have been at the forefront of inclusivity and women advocacy in the NFL, serving as a catalyst for change. This program will provide women and minority prospects with leadership sessions in collaboration with football operation experts and facilitators. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in meaningful and proactive conversations to continue building the foundation of a diverse hiring pipeline for head coach and front office roles throughout the NFL. Candid discussions will work to enact change and inspire driven ideas.

